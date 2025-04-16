Sugandha Mishra Joins ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ As The Over-The-Top Suman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress-comedian Sugandha Mishra is set to play the role of Suman Gadhiya in the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and said that her character is“quirky, unpredictable, and comes with so many layers.”

Sugandha said, "I instantly fell in love with Suman's character. She's quirky, unpredictable, and comes with so many layers; it's the kind of role that allows you to have fun while constantly surprising yourself.”

Her character is a quirky, overly dramatic woman with a flair for theatrics and manipulation. Suman, who is working with Yamini, played by Manasi Joshi, on a drama show, cites her reason for moving in for research and claims she wants to observe and learn how to portray a middle-class woman for an upcoming role.

Persuading Yamini with her charm, she manages to temporarily stay at Sai Darshan Society.

She added,“I've always had a bit of a drama queen in me, so stepping into Suman's shoes felt oddly natural. What made it challenging but equally exciting was that, for the first time, I got to dive into a few intense, emotional scenes as well.”

“Sharing screen space with Bharti Achrekar ji, who is such a legend, was both nerve-wracking and inspiring. The entire team made me feel at home; they were warm, supportive, and encouraging throughout the journey."

Sumeet Raghvan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, "Rajesh, as a character, is someone who believes in doing the right thing even when no one's watching-so having him falsely accused of something so serious is a major emotional shift, not just for him but for the entire family. But the show handles the track beautifully, highlighting not only the turmoil but also the strength of relationships and truth.”

He called working with Sugandha an“absolute delight.”

Sumeet added,“She brought a burst of energy to the set and truly made Suman her own. Behind the scenes, we laughed a lot, but when it came to the emotional beats on-screen, she matched the tone beautifully."

“Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey” airs on Sony SAB.