NUDO 2025 - A FRESH TAKE ON AN ICON

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Since its creation in 2001, Nudo has embodied Pomellato's masterful fusion of goldsmith artistry and gemological visionary approach. Nudo's signature“naked” stone setting and its vibrant array of colorful gemstones exemplify the Maison's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship and style. In 2025, this iconic collection writes its most groundbreaking chapter yet, spanning from precious High Jewelry creations to playful everyday pieces, with a fresh interpretation of the beloved Nudo aesthetic that appeals to both long-time fans and newcomers to the brand.

Nudo goes Mini: A New Generation of Joy

The Nudo Mini collection features the brand's signature cut in a smaller dimension, preserving the collection's distinctive character while offering a more delicate interpretation of its contemporary design. The collection comprises two charming pendants and two elegant bangles, distinguished by their flexible structure and enriched with two gemstones at the ends and a square detail embellished with diamonds. All pieces are crafted in rose gold with a choice of sky blue topaz or London blue topaz, accentuated by sparkling white diamonds. Complementing these pieces are two pairs of hoop earrings, available in the same topaz options, offering a more understated yet equally chic allure. Adding to the collection's allure, Pomellato introduces Nudo Mini in Milky Quartz. This dreamy variant brings a soft, ethereal quality to the Nudo family, featuring a pendant, an elegant bangle, and a pair of earrings crafted in rose gold. The colorful charm of Nudo Mini will enchant a new generation of jewelry lovers who appreciate an everyday look that maintains a touch of refined preciousness.

Nudo Toi et Moi: A Spirit Full of Character and Creativity

The distinctive Toi et Moi design is refreshed and enriched with new gemstones that embody Pomellato's essence. A striking graphic mosaic, combining rose gold with white topaz and a pav of white diamonds, and London blue topaz paired with white diamonds. Complementing these rings are two pairs of earrings, each showcasing the same mesmerizing combinations. The asymmetrical design, featuring Nudo Petit diamonds pav alongside Classic-sized colored gems, adds a contemporary twist to Pomellato's unconventional style.

Nudo High Jewelry: A Dazzling Symphony of Rare Gems and Refined Design.

At the heart of this collection lies a choice of exceptional gems. The legendary Nudo explores an extraordinary color palette, now embracing unique specimens like rubellite with its intense raspberry hues, the deep blue mystery of tanzanite, and the seawater tones of aquamarine. True to Pomellato's“Free Gems” philosophy, each stone is selected not merely for its exceptional quality, but for its distinctive character. The design allows these precious gems to reveal their full splendor while maintaining the clean, contemporary lines that define Nudo's modern elegance. The collection's centerpiece, a statement necklace with a chain adorned with touches of diamonds, showcases Pomellato's prowess. This new design introduces elements of volume and movement, creating a piece that's both dramatic and eminently wearable. Here, the Nudo setting is reimagined in a sophisticated composition where gems are embraced by a soft rounded frame in rose gold, or white gold with diamonds for the tanzanite version. A 'mise jour' framework at the back of each gem enables the stone to achieve maximum luminosity through the artful manipulation of light, enhancing its natural brilliance. The collection extends to drop earrings and cocktail rings with a white diamond halo, striking a bold contrast between the volume of the bezel and the minimalism and refinement of the shank. Nudo Toi et Moi rings in rose and white gold with London blue topaz, white topaz and diamonds Nudo High Jewelry necklace, earrings and ring in white gold with tanzanite and diamonds.

Each piece featuring the same 'mise jour' framework that allows light to dance through the gems from every angle. The result is a collection that reflects Pomellato's commitment to creating jewelry that adapts to the dynamic lives of contemporary women.

A New Classic is Born

A new sautoir in rose and white gold with white mother-of-pearl and diamonds achieves a captivating sense of movement through the mix of different-sized gems and their irregular positioning on the new chain. Its versatility shines through multiple distinct wearing options - as a double row, lariat, or long necklace. This piece complements the High Jewelry collection, offering a timeless and elegant style statement. These additions to the Nudo family reinforce its status as a versatile and ever-evolving icon in the world of jewelry, continually pushing boundaries while celebrating the endless possibilities of creative fusion between colorful gemstones and contemporary design.