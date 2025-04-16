Man Dies Of Alleged Medical Negligence At CD Hospital

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 44-year-old man from Dalgate area of Srinagar allegedly died of medical negligence at Chest Disease (CD) hospital while the officials said that investigation has been taken up to ascertain the facts in this regard.
The family members alleged that Rafiq Ahmad, a resident of Dalgate area complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning and went to the CD hospital for medical checkup.
They alleged the doctor, who was present at the hospital, didn't treat him well.“As we tried to seek proper treatment for Rafiq, the doctor misbehaved with us,” they said, adding the doctor also ran away from the ward after the death of the patient.
The family demanded investigation in this regard and action against the doctor. They have sought the attention of higher ups to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
Meanwhile, an official at the CD hospital Srinagar said that they have started an investigation in this regard.
“Investigation is going on and any negligence will face the strict action,” the official added. (KNO)
