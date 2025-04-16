In A First, Over 6.7 Lakh Visitors Throng Tulip Garden

Located on the foothills of the Zabarwan Range and overlooking the tranquil Dal Lake, the garden is currently home to a breathtaking 1.7 million tulips in full bloom, transforming the landscape into a vibrant mosaic of red, yellow, pink, purple and white.

The ongoing Tulip Show has drawn an eclectic crowd this year, including 27,810 locals, 3,91,918 domestic tourists and 2,198 international visitors.

The surge in footfall is historic when compared to previous years. In both 2022 and 2023, the garden saw 3.65 lakh visitors, and in 2024, the number rose to 4.45 lakh. However, this year's figure has already soared past 6.71 lakh, and with several days of the season still remaining, the final tally is expected to climb even higher.

A senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department described the record turnout as a major success for the region's tourism sector.“The tulip bloom has become one of the leading springtime attractions in the country. This record-breaking response shows the growing confidence of tourists in Kashmir as a safe and scenic destination,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Visitors have been effusive in their praise of the garden's beauty. Sandeep, a tourist from Gujarat, said,“This is my first visit to Kashmir, and I am simply mesmerised. I have never seen such a colourful display of flowers in my life. The experience is beyond words.”

A traveller from the United Kingdom said.“The natural beauty of the Tulip Garden, combined with the warm hospitality of Kashmir, makes this a must-visit place for any traveller.”

The record visitor turnout has brought economic cheer to the local community.

Ilyas Ahad, who runs an ice cream stall outside the garden, said business has been booming.“This has been the best season in years. On some days, I sold out all my stock before evening. The rush has given us all a new hope,” he said.

As the tulip season continues, there is optimism in the air-not just among tourists marvelling at the bloom, but among local businesses and officials who see this as a sign of Kashmir's growing popularity as a peaceful and picturesque tourist destination.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now