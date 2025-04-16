Bluegrace Energy Bolivia And PH PLUS Announce Emerson Fittipaldi As Global Brand Ambassador In Strategic Alliance

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Welcomes Emmo Fittipaldi - F3 2025 Sponsorship

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, Fittipaldi IP Holdings and PH Plus, Unite to Drive Innovation and Eco-Performance in the 2025 EuroCup-3 Series

- - Sergio Kherlakian, International Marketing Director, BGEBLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic agreement, two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi has been named Global Brand Ambassador for BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and PH PLUS, as part of a bold partnership between BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), PH PLUS SPORTS INC., and Fittipaldi IP Holdings LLC. This three-way alliance brings together speed, sustainability, and social responsibility, marking a new era for global motorsports where high performance meets planet-friendly innovation.Under the agreement, Emmo Fittipaldi, son of the legendary driver, will race in the 2025 EuroCup-3 Championship, backed by BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and PH PLUS. The partnership includes full branding on Emmo's race car, suit, and gear, driving global visibility for the mission to merge competitive racing with sustainability leadership.🔹 Emmo Fittipaldi to Compete in EuroCup-3 With PH PLUS and BlueGrace BackingEmerson Fittipaldi Jr., widely known as Emmo, has been rising steadily in the world of motorsport, with prior experience in Italian Formula 4 and the Formula Regional European Championship. In 2025, he takes the next step in his career with MP Motorsport, competing in all eight races of the EuroCup-3 Championship.The EuroCup-3 series (eurocup3), launched to bridge the competitive gap between Formula 4 and Formula 3, offers a high-performance platform for the world's top young talents like Emmo. The 2025 season will feature 16 races across premier European circuits, including the Red Bull Ring in Austria (16-18 MAY), Algarve International Circuit in Portugal (6-8 JUN), Circuit Paul Ricard in France (20-22 JUN), Monza Circuit in Italy (5-6 JUL), TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands (8-10 AUG), Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Circuito de Jerez in Spain, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.🔹 PH PLUS: A Pioneer in Biodegradable Packaging & Global SustainabilityThis collaboration extends beyond the racetrack. At the heart of the partnership is PH PLUS, a brand that is redefining hydration through sustainability. Known for its premium 9.5 pH alkaline water, PH PLUS uses advanced purification methods-including reverse osmosis and organic mineralization-to support vitality, digestion, and overall well-being.In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), PH PLUS has partnered with Enso Plastics to develop fully biodegradable bottles that maintain durability while accelerating decomposition, significantly reducing environmental impact. With a growing presence across Latin America and the United States, including operational hubs in Miami and Houston, PH PLUS continues to expand its global footprint through strategic investment from BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB). The company remains firmly committed to health-focused innovation and eco-conscious packaging solutions. Learn more at .🔹 BGEB: Leading Sustainable Finance with Blockchain & Verified Carbon CreditsSupporting this forward-thinking alliance is BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a key shareholder in PH PLUS and a recognized leader in sustainable finance. BGEB is advancing the voluntary carbon credit market through cutting-edge blockchain solutions, including the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)-a tokenized carbon credit backed by the certified ISIN BG 785.985.257. This token is linked to a $2 billion equity-based Forest Conservation and Restoration Project, encompassing over 20.5 million acres of the Amazon.The ISIN, secured through the expert diligence of Maximance 2030, guarantees the integrity of each BGACT token, aligning it with international standards to ensure transparency, accountability, and real environmental impact.As part of this motorsport partnership, BGEB will fulfill its sponsorship entirely in BGACT tokens, providing a real-world example of how tokenized carbon credits can be integrated into commercial agreements with global reach.To ensure accessibility and trust, BGACT is now listed on NeXchange , a blockchain-based marketplace for ISIN-backed carbon assets. This platform empowers investors, corporations, and climate-conscious organizations to buy and trade verified carbon credits in a secure, traceable, and performance-driven environment.This alliance sets a powerful precedent by connecting motorsports, sustainability, and financial innovation-proving that speed and responsibility can move forward together.“This partnership with the Fittipaldi racing team marks a strategic step forward in connecting sustainability with sports innovation,” said Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia.“It gives motorsport stakeholders a direct way to offset carbon footprints and promote responsible environmental stewardship.”- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at- - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGRO...+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZ...+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Linde...+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

