Nextensa: Convocation To The Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting Of 19 May 2025

Convocation to the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 19 May 2025



The board of directors of Nextensa invites the shareholders to attend the ordinary general shareholders' meeting that will be held on Monday 19 May 2025 in Maison de la Poste , Picardstraat 5 box 7, 1000 Brussels.

The ordinary general meeting will commence at 16.00h .

The documents relating to these shareholders' meeting are available from today on the website under the heading 'Investors' – 'General meetings '.





For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | ...



About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed property investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/12/2024 was approximately € 1.2 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €428,5 M (value 31/12/2024).





