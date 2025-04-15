Checkfirst Co-Founder Shares AI Innovation Insights At AIM Congress 2025

"Startups 2025: Towards a Flexible Business Model."

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Checkfirst , an innovator in AI solutions for the Testing Inspection and Certification industry participated in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Co-founder and CTO Rami Elsawy shared important insights on the panel "Startups 2025: Towards a Flexible Business Model."The event which took place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 7-9 April was a massive success. The event happened under the theme of 'Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape', which saw the participation of more than 20,000 people from, representing 180 countries. Presidents together with ministers and governors of central banks and industrialists participated in the event.During his panel discussion, Elsawy addressed critical topics shaping the future of startups, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Agentic AI, and how startups are building and pivoting with artificial intelligence technologies, and trends in the TIC industry."The startup landscape is rapidly evolving with AI as a fundamental driver of innovation," said ELSAWY. "At Checkfirst, we're seeing firsthand how AI tools for scheduling, verifying, and inspecting can transform traditional Testing Inspection and Certification companies, creating more efficient workflows and enabling companies to make data-driven decisions."Elsawy shared the stage with distinguished panelists including:Aleksandra A.-Hesselroth (Partner, Venionaire Capital AG)Ayhan K. Isaacs (Head of Growth, Founder Institute)Muhammad Abu Elgheit (Founder & CEO, TechieMatter)Khaled Senawy (CEO, Squadio)Youssef Kamal (CEO, Euclid Solutions)Hasan Dayoub (AI Product Manager, Future LabY)The 400+ panels of AIM Congress 2025 had 1,250 renowned speakers from various portfolios like Foreign Direct Investment, Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress highlighted the event's importance: "AIM Congress serves as a top international gathering for decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and government officials to discuss economic developments and sustainable growth opportunities."Founded in 2021, Checkfirst provides AI-powered solutions specifically designed for the TIC Testing Inspection Certification and Compliance industry, including:- ScheduleAI - AI scheduler and planner for workforce management- VerifyAI - Document verification solution with AI data extract capabilities- InspectAI - Streamlined AI inspection system and quality control tracking softwareThe company's innovative approach has garnered attention from investors and industry leaders, with Checkfirst backed by Olisipo Way, Hiero VC, Notion Capital, and Angel investors."The face-to-face interactions with potential partners and investors exploring what we're doing at Checkfirst demonstrate the continued importance of human connection in business development, even in our increasingly digital world," added ELSAWY.“Our automated scheduling tools are helping transform how the TIC industry operates."About CheckfirstCheckfirst provides AI-powered solutions specifically designed for Testing Inspection Certification companies. Our company's suite of tools includes ScheduleAI for intelligent AI scheduler capabilities, Verify AI for document verification services, and InspectAI for streamlined AI inspection.

