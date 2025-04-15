Jordan And Steadfast Political Stability In The Heart Of A Volatile Region

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Despite the escalating unrest and conflicts in the region, Jordan has remained a distinguished model in maintaining its political and social stability. In a regional environment characterized by extreme volatility, wars, and growing security and economic challenges, Jordan has been able to adopt a balanced approach that combines firmness in its stances with flexibility in dealing with crises, strengthening its position as a pillar of stability in the region.

Over the past years, Jordan has faced significant challenges, including massive waves of refugees, ongoing regional tensions, accumulated economic pressures, and attempts to destabilize security through fourth-generation warfare. However, the cohesion of the leadership, the awareness of the people, and the strength of state institutions have always been the true support in overcoming these obstacles.

What distinguishes the Jordanian experience in this context is its ability to achieve a delicate balance between security and freedom, and between sovereignty and openness. Jordan has continued to implement important political and economic reforms and wisely managed its regional and international relations, earning it global respect as a center of regional stability and a reliable partner in combating terrorism and maintaining collective security.

Jordan has been able to be a voice of reason in an increasingly polarized environment and has succeeded in maintaining an effective role in various initiatives seeking to achieve security and peace in the Middle East, thanks to a foreign policy based on wisdom and moderation.

Amid ongoing challenges, Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, continues to confidently move toward a more secure and stable future, relying on a legacy of steadfastness and national cohesion, and an unwavering popular will to confront challenges, no matter how great.

In a region experiencing radical transformations and chronic conflicts, the countries of the region face significant challenges in maintaining political stability, which has become a rare commodity in a reality characterized by turmoil, violence and intertwined international and regional interests. This challenge comes in a complex historical context, characterized by an accumulation of political, economic and social crises, making it difficult to separate internal interactions from external influences.

Political stability is no longer governed solely by a state's ability to manage its internal affairs; it is also dependent on regional and international factors, where conflicting interests, influence, and agendas intersect.

One of the most prominent challenges to political stability in the region is the escalation of armed conflicts, whether internal, such as civil wars and sectarian conflicts, or external, resulting from direct or indirect military interventions. Some countries have become areas of open conflict between regional and international powers, leading to the erosion of state institutions and the decline of their authority.

This has created a fertile environment for the growth of extremist groups and the flourishing of smuggling networks, arms, and drugs. These conditions are reflected in neighboring countries, which find themselves facing refugee influxes, expanding security threats, and increasing economic and social pressures.

Added to this is the fragility of political systems in a number of countries in the region, which suffer from a lack of national consensus, weak mechanisms for political participation, and declining citizen confidence in state institutions. In the absence of genuine reform policies, the trust gap between state and society widens, making the political system vulnerable to shocks during every crisis, whether economic, social, or security-related. Security solutions are often resorted to instead of political solutions, exacerbating internal tensions and increasing the likelihood of an explosion at any moment.

Foreign interventions are a major factor in political instability, as many national issues are now managed by foreign agendas, whether through funding political groups, media and diplomatic influence, or economic pressure. Major powers compete for influence in the region, creating a state of political polarization that hinders any attempt to build national or regional consensus. These interventions have contributed to deepening internal divisions and exacerbating the complexity of crises, making it difficult to reach purely local solutions.

The profound impact of economic crises on political stability cannot be overlooked. Poverty, unemployment, deteriorating basic services, and growing indebtedness are factors that weaken the state's ability to respond to citizens' demands and reduce the margin for political maneuvering. Many countries in the region have witnessed popular protests in recent years, initially driven by economic factors, but quickly transformed into political demands, reflecting the extent of accumulated discontent. Economic crises often serve as a prelude to foreign intervention, with pressure exerted on countries in exchange for financial support, thus restricting the independence of political decision-making.

In light of these intertwined challenges, relatively stable countries find themselves required to adopt more cautious and balanced policies, both domestically and internationally. On the one hand, they are required to strengthen the domestic front by expanding the base of political participation, activating the rule of law, and achieving social justice.

On the other hand, they are required to adopt a balanced foreign policy that maintains balanced relations with various parties and avoids being drawn into pointless conflicts. Furthermore, strengthening the national security system is no longer limited to military aspects only, but now encompasses economic, social, and intellectual security, including combating extremism and strengthening national belonging.

The region is going through a critical phase, requiring long-term strategic thinking that takes into account rapid changes and is based on a realistic reading of regional and international transformations.

The absence of real political solutions and the continuation of exclusion and marginalization will only lead to further deterioration, while building sound political systems based on participation, accountability, and transparency is the best path to ensuring long-term stability.

Strengthening regional cooperation to address common challenges, particularly in the areas of security, economy and counterterrorism, constitutes a fundamental pillar for breaking out of the cycle of crises. Therefore, maintaining political stability in this volatile region is no longer a traditional task limited to state agencies. Rather, it is a comprehensive national project that requires a genuine partnership between state and society, a firm political will, and a strategic vision that transcends ad hoc solutions. Stability is not the absence of crises; it is the ability to manage them effectively, overcome them with minimal losses, and transform them into opportunities for positive change and institutional building.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University