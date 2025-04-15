Article By HRH Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al-Hussein On The Conclusion Of The Global Disability Summit Berlin 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) As the Global Disability Summit, co-hosted by the Federal Republic of Germany and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, concludes in Berlin, I would like to express, in my capacity as President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) in Jordan, my deep pride in Jordan's active and meaningful participation in this historic global gathering. The Summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and disability rights advocates from across the world, united by a shared commitment to forging a more just, inclusive, and equitable future for all persons with disabilities.

It was a great honour to lead the delegation of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as part of the official Jordanian delegation, headed by His Majesty King Abdullah. His Majesty's keynote address was a defining moment of the Summit, an inspiring message that reflected the depth of humanitarian values and the breadth of the Royal vision to advance dignity, empowerment, and inclusion not only within Jordan, but throughout the global community.

HCD played an active and impactful role across multiple Summit sessions addressing critical thematic areas. Notably, HCD chaired a high-level session on the rights of persons with disabilities in contexts of war and armed conflict. We also contributed substantively to discussions on political participation, independent living and alternatives to institutionalisation, and inclusive social protection systems. A particular focus was placed on inclusive education, recognised as the cornerstone for building societies in which no one is left behind. Furthermore, the Council highlighted the increasing use of artificial intelligence in creating assistive technologies that enhance the ability of persons with disabilities to access services and exercise their rights on an equal basis with others.

It is a matter of great pride for HCD that Jordan has emerged as one of the leading countries whose ministries, national institutions, civil society organisations, and private sector stakeholders submitted comprehensive, time-bound, and budgeted commitments. As a result, Jordan was recognised among the top entities worldwide selected for a dedicated plenary session to showcase model commitments, an achievement that reinforces our confidence in translating these pledges into tangible, rights-based practices on the ground.

At this juncture, I would like to underscore the deeply positive and far-reaching impact of the Royal Initiative“Restoring Hope” in Gaza, which featured prominently throughout the Summit. This initiative stood as one of the clearest expressions of humanitarian solidarity-offering hope and critical support to individuals living under the devastating effects of siege and conflict. With the leadership of His Majesty the King, Jordan played a pivotal role in transforming this initiative from a vision into a life-saving reality.

From the platform of this Summit, HCD reaffirms its steadfast commitment to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities, in line with our national legislation and international obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. We will continue to work in close partnership with the Government of Jordan and all relevant ministries and institutions to ensure the implementation of inclusive and rights-based policies that uphold justice, dignity, and equality of opportunity for all.

In this spirit, I extend my sincere appreciation to the Federal Republic of Germany, its government and people, for their gracious hosting, excellent organisation, and enduring partnership, all of which made this Summit a resounding success.

I also wish to express my profound gratitude to the dedicated staff of HCD. Your unwavering commitment, diligence, and tireless efforts throughout the three-year preparation process and the Summit itself have made me immensely proud, as they have so many others who have witnessed this extraordinary journey. My thanks also go to the Royal Hashemite Court, all governmental and civil institutions, international partners, and every individual who contributed to the success of this transformative occasion.

We return to Jordan with renewed vision, steadfast resolve, and a firm belief that meaningful change begins by recognising and investing in the boundless potential of every human being, regardless of the challenges they may face.

Peace and blessings be upon you all.

Mired Raad Zeid Al-Hussein

President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities