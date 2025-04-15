Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Jabal 6' Military Exercise Kicks Off

2025-04-15 11:09:19
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The joint tactical exercise“Jabal 6” (Mountain 6) commenced on Monday, conducted by the Rapid Intervention Battalion/Commandos 61, a unit within the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade, with the participation of a French Special Forces team and the presence of the brigade commander.

The four-week exercise aims to enhance joint coordination and rapid response capabilities during emergency situations, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) statement.

It also seeks to boost participants' ability to operate effectively in a variety of challenging environments, ensuring readiness to make swift and strategic decisions under pressure.

Training activities include combat operations in mountainous terrain, aerial cableway transport of supplies and ammunition, cliff rappelling, free climbing, ground medical evacuation, logistical resupply operations, and the deployment of reconnaissance teams and sniper units in rugged areas.

The exercise forms part of the JAF's broader training strategy in cooperation with allied and partner forces. It is designed to promote the exchange of military expertise, bolster combat preparedness, and sharpen the operational capabilities of participating units in addressing a range of tactical and environmental challenges.

