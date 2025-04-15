RHDC Marks Flag Day With Rare 1922 Document Detailing Flag Decree

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In celebration of Jordan Flag Day on April 16, the Royal Hashemite Documentation Centre (RHDC) has highlighted a notable historical document preserved in its archives: Issue No. 568 of Al Qibla newspaper, published on March 13, 1922.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the RHDC said that the document contains an official decree on the design of the Jordanian flag. According to the decree, Prince Abdullah I ordered a reconfiguration of the flag's colours, placing white in the centre, green in place of white, while keeping black in its original position.

The centre noted that the colours and symbolism of the flag are derived from the banner of the Great Arab Revolt, reflecting the historical and national significance behind its design.