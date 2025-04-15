Egypt, Kuwait Reinforce Strategic Ties, Align On Regional Priorities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi concluded an official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, as part of a broader Gulf tour that also included Qatar. During the visit, he held a series of high-level meetings with senior Kuwaiti officials, most notably Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

President Al-Sisi and the Emir convened for an extended session of talks at the Amiri Diwan, accompanied by delegations from both countries. This was followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

The discussions underscored the longstanding and historic relationship between Egypt and Kuwait, with both sides expressing a strong commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors-particularly in economic and investment domains.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's desire to deepen collaboration with Kuwait in ways that advance mutual interests and regional development.

The two leaders also addressed a number of critical regional issues, chief among them the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the unconditional delivery of adequate humanitarian aid. Both leaders voiced full support for the Arab initiative to reconstruct Gaza and firmly opposed any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

Reiterating a shared vision for peace, Al-Sisi and the Emir stressed the need for a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue-based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The talks also covered developments in Syria, Sudan, and Yemen. The leaders emphasized their support for the unity, sovereignty, and stability of these nations, and highlighted the importance of ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea and other regional waterways.

In a separate meeting, President Al-Sisi met with Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The two leaders reaffirmed their aligned views on regional challenges and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the context of Kuwait's long-term development strategy,“Kuwait Vision 2035.”

Spokesperson El-Shenawy noted that the Crown Prince lauded Egypt's pivotal role in promoting regional peace and security, and praised Cairo's diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. In response, President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's full backing of all initiatives that aim to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, while rejecting any solutions imposed outside the framework of international legitimacy.

Additionally, Al-Sisi held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah at his residence in Kuwait City. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues to leverage the comparative advantages of both nations to advance their strategic partnership.

President Al-Sisi also paid tribute to the contributions of the Egyptian community in Kuwait, praising their role in supporting the country's development and highlighting the strong and enduring bonds between the Egyptian and Kuwaiti peoples.