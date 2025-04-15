Raya Holding Reports 44.2% Yoy Surge In Consolidated Revenues

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Raya Holding for Financial Investments, an Egyptian investment company operating across diverse high-potential sectors, announced its consolidated and standalone financial results for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2024.

Raya Holding reported a 44.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues, reaching EGP 45.1bn for FY 2024. This was supported by a diversified portfolio and resilient operating model across 11 subsidiaries and 7 countries.

Gross profit increased by 48% YoY to reach EGP 9.4bn, with a gross profit margin of 21%.

EBITDA rose to EGP 4.86bn, up 52% YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving to 10.8%.

Net income before minority interests increased by 237% YoY, reaching EGP 1.9bn, while net income after minority interests surged by 283% YoY to EGP 1.69bn, with a net profit margin of 3.7%.

Raya Holding delivered its highest quarterly revenue in history, recording EGP 12.8bn in Q4 2024, a 48.7% YoY increase. Net profit after minority interests reached EGP 578m, growing by 1095% YoY and 27% QoQ.

Raya Trade and FMCG's revenues reached EGP 20.3bn, a 33% YoY growth driven by retail expansion and distribution strength.

Meanwhile, Raya Information Technology company's revenues grew by 57% YoY to EGP 10.8bn, supported by the launch of a fully owned Tier III data center.

Aman Holding's revenues reached EGP 6.4bn, up 41% YoY, with an expansion plan into the Saudi market.

Meanwhile, Raya Foods' revenues grew by 51% YoY, driven by strong demand in frozen export markets, becoming the number one exporter of frozen strawberries in Egypt.

Additionally, Raya Electric launched its Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model with LG, advancing local industrial capacity.