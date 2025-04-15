Majid Al Futtaim Launches EGP 15Bn Junction Business Hub In West Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer and operator of shopping malls, communities, and retail across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has officially launched Junction, its new business hub in Egypt.

Strategically located adjacent to the Mall of Egypt in West Cairo, Junction spans over 129,000 square meters across two interconnected plots. The development features 13 office buildings, a curated retail and dining experience, and sustainable infrastructure designed to meet LEED Gold Certification standards.

Representing a direct investment of EGP 15bn, Junction is poised to become a cornerstone in West Cairo's commercial growth. The project is expected to generate more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing meaningfully to Egypt's economic development and urban transformation.

“As Egypt's market continues to show strong growth and demand for world-class infrastructure, Junction is our response,” said Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

Spanning 97,000 square meters of leasable space, the business park blends modern architectural design with environmental consciousness. Features include cascading terraces, double-height lobbies, shaded promenades, and climate-responsive layouts that promote comfort and energy efficiency.

Tenants and visitors will enjoy over 1,700 parking spaces, 40 retail outlets, 15 F&B destinations, and seamless pedestrian connectivity to the Mall of Egypt-delivering an integrated environment where work, lifestyle, and convenience converge.

With a strong track record in delivering transformative business parks in Oman and Lebanon, Majid Al Futtaim brings deep regional expertise to Egypt's fast-evolving commercial real estate sector. Junction, the company notes, is not just a workplace-it's a catalyst for a dynamic, future-ready business community.