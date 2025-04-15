Promotion Conference For“Fuzhou, The City Of Blessings” Concludes Successfully In Argentina

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) The Economic, Trade, Cultural, and Tourism Promotion Conference for“Fuzhou, the City of Blessings” (Argentina) was held on the morning of April 9, local time, in Buenos Aires. The event brought together about 150 attendees, including representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Argentina, government officials from Fuzhou and Argentina-including those from relevant departments, as well as members of the tourism sector, chambers of commerce, and social organizations. The participants engaged in discussions aimed at fostering cooperation and promoting shared development, with a focus on driving high-quality growth in the economic, trade, cultural, and tourism sectors.







Fuzhou, as one of the core cities of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and a strategic hub for maritime cooperation, has experienced rapid growth in economic, trade, cultural, and tourism exchanges in recent years, with fruitful results achieved in cross-border sector collaboration. During the presentation, the delegation emphasized Fuzhou's open, convenient, and international business environment. Using four key words-Fuzhou culture, refreshing ecology, hot springs for wellness, and its identity as a riverside and coastal city-the delegation guided the audience on a journey through this thousand-year-old city, which is celebrated for its picturesque scenery and profound cultural heritage.

The event also featured exciting performances.“Fuzhou's Three Knives Hairstyling is said to bring blessings.” The opening dance performance, Three Knives Hairstyling, beautifully showcased the blend of Fuzhou women's strength, grace, bravery, and patriotism, all set against the backdrop of a modern urban vibe. The finale, Jasmine Flower, brought the timeless beauty of jasmine to life in Argentina, painting a vivid picture of cultural exchange and connection.







To create differentiated products, travel agency representatives from Fuzhou and Argentina signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement during the conference. This partnership highlights their commitment to continuing to develop, customize, and promote inbound tourism products covering multiple destinations.













The event also featured interactive areas for intangible cultural heritage and themed exhibitions. Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Fu culture by engaging in activities such as brewing jasmine tea, practicing Chinese calligraphy by writing the character fu, stamping postcards, crafting lacquered fans, and flipping paper flowers. These experiences offered a glimpse into the unique charm of Fuzhou amid an extensive photo exhibition.

Promoting friendship through dialogue and fostering mutual benefits for all- the event highlighted the beauty and cultural allure of Fuzhou in the modern era, reinforced the prominence of the“Land of Blessings” brand, and accelerated efforts to build the city into a world-class tourist destination.