Jed The Fish, The Rapscallion Of Los Angeles KROQ's Airwaves And Provocateur, Has Signed Off At 69

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwin Jed Fish Gould III, better known to generations of Southern California music fans as Jed the Fish , passed away on April 14, 2025 at the age of 69. A legend of the airwaves, Jed was a pioneering voice in alternative radio, a beloved agent of chaos and the man who made Los Angeles afternoons weirder, louder and infinitely more interesting.

From the moment he joined KROQ-FM in 1978, Jed made it clear he wasn't there to play it safe. Over 34 years on the afternoon drive, he transformed the airwaves into a launchpad for revolutionary new music and culture. He was instrumental in breaking countless bands to American audiences, sometimes even before they cracked the charts overseas including Depeche Mode, The Cure, Duran Duran, The Smiths, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The B-52's, The Go-Go's, The Germs, The Pretenders, Devo, Blondie, The Ramones, The Runaways, Oingo Boingo, The Motels, Missing Persons, Josie Cotton, The Pandoras, X, Social Distortion, Oasis, Dramarama, No Doubt, Katy Perry, Teenage Fanclub, The Donnas, The Offspring and System of Down.

Listeners came for the music, but stayed for the madness. Jed's show wasn't just a program, it was a happening. Segments like Catch of the Day kept fans hooked, highlighting bold new tracks with Jed's trademark irreverence. He later hosted the nationally syndicated Out of Order, where he counted down the top 10 songs each week, intentionally out of order, of course. It was peak Jed: clever, chaotic and committed to keeping things unexpected.

He captured the zeitgeist of the alternative era, understanding that music wasn't just entertainment, it was the heartbeat of a generation. He was at the pulse of the cultural shifts happening around him, bringing listeners the soundtrack to their rebellion, their youth and their identity.

He loved to provoke and surprise. He never met a boundary he didn't try to cross. He was the instigator of multiple formal FCC violations for his on-air antics at KROQ, honors he wore like badges of pride. He once claimed to have a "kink-like attraction to fireworks", a metaphor as apt as any for his radio career: explosive, dazzling and a little bit dangerous.

His love of radio rebellion started early. At just 16, Jed landed his first radio gig at KPIN-AM Casa Grande (now known as KFAS) in rural Arizona, only to get fired for reciting George Carlin's infamous "seven dirty words you can't say on the radio." Even then, the writing was on the wall: this kid wasn't going to play by the rules.

Throughout his career, Jed had the privilege of interviewing some of the most influential figures in music. In October 1995, he sat down with David Bowie at the KROQ studios, discussing art, identity and the ever-evolving soundscape of Bowie's Outside era. The conversation was irreverent, insightful and just weird enough to make perfect sense for both of them. Afterward, Bowie signed a piece of memorabilia for Jed with the perfectly understated note: "Jed, it's been fun..." Coming from the Thin White Duke himself, it was both a compliment and a cosmic wink, exactly the kind of farewell Jed might've hoped for.

In addition to Bowie, Jed's on-air interviews spanned a who's who of rock and alternative royalty, including U2, Sting, Elvis Costello, Brian Eno and The Police. His conversations were unfiltered and human, often veering delightfully off-script, just the way he liked it.

Jed never locked a door or pulled down a window shade. He lived as he broadcast; open, unscripted and joyfully unfiltered.

Born in Orange County, California, Jed earned his First Class Radiotelephone Operator License in 1971 and later graduated from USC's Annenberg School of Journalism with a mind for media and a heart for pure creative disruption. He was twice named Billboard Modern Rock Personality of the Year (1997, 1999), won Radio & Records' Local Modern Rock Personality of the Year (1998) and was named one of Los Angeles' top radio personalities in 2004.

Even after his departure from KROQ, Jed's voice continues to echo across the airwaves. His iconic "K-R-O-Q" voice branding, recorded during his time at the station, is still in regular rotation today, serving as a constant reminder of his profound influence on KROQ and Los Angeles radio.

Outside of radio, Jed pursued a dizzying array of creative ventures. He drummed live with System of a Down during a KROQ Weenie Roast and produced for local punk acts like El Centro. In 2019, he unveiled The Shimmering, a sprawling public art installation at Hollywood & Highland that fused color, light and sound into a surreal sensory experience, just like his broadcasts always had.

He is survived by a community of artists, misfits and fans who were changed by the sound of his voice and the daring freedom it represented. Jed the Fish didn't just play the hits. He was the disruption, the detour the spark in the signal.

Obituary written in tribute by Jed's dear friend, Paul Sinacore.

