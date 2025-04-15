Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Albertsons Companies Offers Bag Opt Outs For Curbside Orders

Albertsons Companies Offers Bag Opt Outs For Curbside Orders


2025-04-15 11:00:43
(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' customers can choose to opt out of bags for curbside pickup orders from their local stores. The grocer's goal is to reduce the number of single-use bags each year, supporting both local communities and the planet. Customers can opt out of bags when they order curbside pickup from Albertsons Cos. stores using the banner store app or website.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

MENAFN15042025007202015466ID1109434756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search