Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers From Tonight’S Episode Of Canada’S Got Talent 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Stream tonight's episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Interviews available by request –

– Download photography from tonight's episode here –



TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:



Dance crew TWOFOURSEVEN (Vancouver, BC) delivered impressive choreography in a hip-hop routine, earning them a well-deserved standing ovation.

BRIANNA MONTEROSSO (St. Catharine's, ON) surprised her mother at work with a FaceTime from Shania Twain and Howie Mandel, inviting her to watch her daughter audition. Sitting at the judges' desk, mother Jeanie watched her daughter Brianna perform a tear-jerking cover of“You Are The Reason” by Callum Scott.

Daughter of Tommy Chong, PRECIOUS CHONG (Toronto, ON) brought the house down with her stand-up comedy routine, filling the room with laughter. Lindsay Ell hit her Golden Buzzer for American Idol alumni, NICOLINA (Vaughan, ON) , who dazzled the judges with an original song.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 15)

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

Check Out TWOFOURSEVEN's Performance

BRIANNA MONTEROSSO – Singer/Musician

St. Catharine's, ON

Check Out BRIANNA MONTEROSSO's Performance

LLOYD FARLEY – Comedy

Calgary, AB

PRECIOUS CHONG – Comedy

Toronto, ON

Check Out PRECIOUS CHONG's Performance

JANICLE FILIBUSTER – Singer/Musician

Calgary, AB

PAT MEYER – Variety

OKA, QC

TAPE FACE – Variety

Las Vegas, NV

Check Out TAPE FACE's Performance

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

Check Out NICOLINA's Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 22)

HEAVEN'S SOUND – Vocal Group

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician

Toronto, / YouTube

HUNISH PARMAR – Variety

Saskatoon, / YouTube

THE SECRET – Magic

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy

Port Moody, / YouTube

MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety

Kleinburg, ON

/ YouTube

SAINT STELLA – Variety

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

MARCOS AND MARCEL – Variety

Georgia, USA

/ YouTube

JOEY ARRIGO – Dance

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada's Got Talent on Instagram

Canada's Got Talent on TikTok

Canada's Got Talent on YouTube

Canada's Got Talent on Twitter

Canada's Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination:

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, ... , Publicists – Erin Richards, ... , Kenny, ... ,