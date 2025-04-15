Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Ultra Clean caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material information concerning the elevated demand from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the general Chinese domestic market for Ultra Clean's products throughout the fiscal year 2024.

If you currently own UCTT and purchased prior to May 6, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

