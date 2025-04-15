North Carolina's House Bill 780 'The Good Dad Act' Set To Launch July 1, 2025

Join the Good Dad Act Committee, today!

A fathers love knows no limits!

The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act

Fathers right should not be overlooked

A nationwide movement is well underway!

- Jefferson Edwards, Team Leader - North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Dad Act Committee proudly announces the upcoming implementation of North Carolina House Bill 780, known as the "Good Dad Act," a transformative piece of legislation designed to elevate the role of fathers in children's lives while balancing child safety and well-being. The act is scheduled to go into effect statewide on July 1, 2025.

This forward-thinking legislation underscores a renewed commitment to fatherhood by providing critical resources and support systems for fathers-including those navigating reentry after incarceration. The goal is to foster positive, consistent involvement from fathers across North Carolina, laying a foundation for stronger families and healthier communities.

Key Provisions of the Good Dad Act:

Support for Fathers:

The act allocates grants to programs that assist fathers with employment opportunities , managing child support obligations, accessing healthcare, and overcoming barriers related to post-incarceration transitions.

Parenting Education:

Funding will be directed to evidence-based parenting education tailored specifically for fathers, empowering them with the tools and knowledge to nurture healthy relationships with their children.

Case Management Services:

Fathers enrolled in these support programs will also have access to case management, ensuring personalized guidance and accountability as they navigate parenting and reintegration.

Domestic Abuse Safeguards:

In alignment with child safety priorities, the act includes a rebuttable presumption against joint custody in cases involving domestic abuse. Courts must be presented with compelling evidence to determine that shared custody is in the best interest of the child in such scenarios.

A Vision for the Future

“The Good Dad Act is more than legislation-it's a movement,” said a spokesperson for the Good Dad Act Committee.“We believe every child deserves the benefit of a supportive, responsible father figure. This act lays the groundwork for dignity, healing, and empowerment for families across our state.”

As North Carolina moves toward implementation, the Good Dad Act Committee will partner with community leaders, legal professionals, service organizations, and educational institutions to ensure successful, equitable rollout of the act's provisions.

For more information on House Bill 780 and how to get involved or apply for related services and grants, please visit .

Bernard Wh Jennings

Good Dad Act Committee

+1 7864867217

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.