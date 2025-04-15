Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait and Egypt have agreed on enhancing economic, commercial and investment relations.

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have launched separate appeals against a Federal Supreme Court decision to render an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Baghdad and Kuwait as unconstitutional.

AMMAN -- Jordanian General Intelligence Department (GID) announced the arrest of 16 individuals involved in plans intended to sabotage national security and incite chaos within the Hashemite Kingdom.

BEIRUT -- Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Sami Al-Hamad said that Kuwait has made important strides in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in various fields.

NEW YORK -- Kuwait reaffirmed commitment to adopting youth-empowering policies and increasing youth participating in the decision-making process.

IRBIL -- Iraq's Duhok SC managed to win the title of Gulf Club Champions League title defeating Kuwait's Qadsia SC. (end) mb