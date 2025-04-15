Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
BAGHDAD -- Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have launched separate appeals against a Federal Supreme Court decision to render an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Baghdad and Kuwait as unconstitutional.
AMMAN -- Jordanian General Intelligence Department (GID) announced the arrest of 16 individuals involved in plans intended to sabotage national security and incite chaos within the Hashemite Kingdom.
BEIRUT -- Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Sami Al-Hamad said that Kuwait has made important strides in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in various fields.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait reaffirmed commitment to adopting youth-empowering policies and increasing youth participating in the decision-making process.
IRBIL -- Iraq's Duhok SC managed to win the title of Gulf Club Champions League title defeating Kuwait's Qadsia SC. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment