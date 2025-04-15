AWARD-WINNING NASHVILLE ARTIST DELNORA RETURNS HOME TO WEST VIRGINIA THIS SATURDAY FOR FREE EASTER WEEKEND CONCERT

- Robert Pauley, event organizer OAK HILL, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-award-winning Nashville-based singer/songwriter and West Virginia native Delnora will headline the free "He Lives" Easter weekend concert this Saturday, April 19th, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the Lively Amphitheater in Oak Hill, West Virginia .The Princeton, WV native was named the 2022 Inspirational Country Music Awards "New Artist of the Year" winner and“2024 Favorite Country Gospel Soloist” at the Gospel Music Fan Awards. Delnora brings her powerful vocals and signature blend of traditional hymns and contemporary praise and worship music back to her home state for this free outdoor event in picturesque downtown Oak Hill, near the entrance to New River Gorge National Park.Delnora's many music industry achievements include multiple #1 hits on Christian Music Weekly and PowerSource charts, including her award-winning song "Blank Page," which earned "Inspirational Song of the Year" at the 2022 ICMAs."Being able to spend Easter weekend with my family and friends in West Virginia is such a tremendous blessing," says Delnora. "I'm inviting everyone to join us for this special afternoon of worship and celebration. There's nothing quite like coming home in the springtime to the beautiful mountains and beautiful people that helped raise me, especially during this sacred time of year.""We're thrilled to welcome Delnora back home to the Mountain State for this special Easter celebration," says event organizer Robbie Pauley. "We invite everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for an uplifting afternoon of music in the heart of Oak Hill. This free concert is our gift to the community and all of Southern West Virginia as we celebrate the Easter season together."Throughout her career, Delnora has shared the stage with an impressive roster of country and gospel music legends, including Craig Morgan, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Marty Stuart, Jeff Bates, Eddie Stubbs, The Chuck Wagon Gang, Chris Golden, Stella Parton, Georgette Jones, Buddy Jewell, Roy Clark, Jr., Jett Williams, The Steep Canyon Rangers, and many more. Visit Delnora at .For more information or Delnora media interview requests contact:

Jeff Johnson/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Other

"He Lives" Easter weekend concert featuring Delnora - Saturday, April 19th, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the Lively Amphitheater in Oak Hill, West Virginia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.