Augustar Retirement Unveils Enhanced Orionshield Annuities With New Premium Bonus Options

Innovative features designed to boost client growth potential

CINCINNATI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStar® Retirement, a Constellation company, announces today exciting new features of the popular OrionShieldSM annuities, propelling the company's expansion within the Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) distribution channel. These innovative features are designed to help financial professionals provide security, stability and growth potential for clients, giving them a powerful head start on their financial journey.

The OrionShield 10-year fixed indexed annuity (FIA) offers financial professionals and their clients a new tiered premium bonus structure. This new structure allows clients to select up to a 24% premium bonus credited to their initial premium on day one. The new premium bonus options are also available for ages 81-85, an age group underserved in the industry.

"The premium bonus options have always been popular for OrionShield," says Marc Socol, AuguStar Retirement's chief revenue officer. "By featuring five different levels of premium bonuses, OrionShield 10 rises to a new level."

In addition, AuguStar has a new lineup of index options, including the S&P MARC 5 index and three new options developed in partnership with MerQube, a pioneer in technology for next generation index-linked investing, offering more diversification opportunities for potential returns. The full index lineup features targeted volatility levels to offer faster, more precise risk management, allowing for quicker responses to market fluctuations, enhancing risk-adjusted returns.

Socol continues, "In under two years our products have exceeded expectations with independent marketing organizations, the enhancements launched today position OrionShield among the most competitive in the industry."

Visit the AuguStar websit to learn more about AuguStar Retirement fixed indexed annuities.

About AuguStar Retirement

AuguStar Retirement markets fixed indexed annuities and multi-year guaranteed annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. AuguStar Retirement is a member of the Constellation family of companies, which also includes AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing more than CA$740 billion in net assets, including more than CA$150 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2024). More information is available at augustarfinancial.

Indices available with an OrionShield FIA include S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Night Owl Index, S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index, S&P Marc 5 Index, Dynamic Balanced Asset 10 Index, Strategic Dynamic Balanced Asset 8 Index and Multi-Asset Dynamic Managed 5 Index.

Products issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company. Guarantees are based upon the claims-paying ability of AuguStar Life Insurance Company, a member of the Constellation Insurance, Inc. family of companies. Guarantees do not apply to the investment performance of any chosen investment option or index. Products, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuers not licensed to conduct business in NY.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE AuguStar Retirement

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED