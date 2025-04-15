403
US Envoy: Any Deal With Iran Must Set Framework For Middle East Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 15 (KUNA) -- US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that a deal with Iran would only be completed if it is a (President Donald J.) Trump deal.
"Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program," he wrote on his X account.
"It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do," Ambassador Witkoff added.
He made the comments two days after taking part in the first round of direct talks between his country and Iran in Oman on Saturday.
Yesterday Ambassador Witkoff stressed that a deal with Iran must set detailed measures for verifying the peaceful nature of Iran's uranium enrichment program. (end)
