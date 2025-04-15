403
GCC Secretariat Honors Two Creative Kuwaiti Youths
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council hosted a ceremony to celebrate 12 creative young people from the Gulf region, including Othman Al-Jiran and Ghanima Al-Mutawa from Kuwait.
The ceremony, held under the motto of "Gulf youth - creativity, pioneering, achievement," was attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi.
Speaking to KUNA following the function, Eng. Othman Al-Jiran, an agricultural engineer and entrepreneur, said he was honored in recognition of his interest in environment protection and sustainable farming projects inside and outside Kuwait.
He thanked the GCC Secretariat and the Public Authority for Youth (PAY) for the honoring and support given to him.
On her part, Ghanima Al-Mutawa said she was honored for contributing to the achievements of SEEDS Academy in the fields of sustainability education and green development in collaboration with PAY.
Voicing joy for the honoring, she promised to continue working for raising the public awareness about sustainability, curbing the adverse impacts of climate change and realizing the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035. (end)
mmj
