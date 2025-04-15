Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Source is pleased to announce that its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Friday, May 9, 2025. Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Click Below to Register for the Results Conference Call:

Source Energy Services Q1'25 Results Call

Results Conference Call Playback Access:

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until June 9, 2025. Below are the details to access the call playback:

Toll-Free Playback Number:

1-855-669-9658 (toll-free in Canada/US)

1-412-317-0088 (international, long distance charges may apply)

Replay Access Code: 3122177

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source also wishes to announce that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the“ AGM ”) will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) in a virtual, audio only, webcast format. Shareholder engagement is extremely important to Source and all shareholders will have equal opportunity to ask questions. Below are the details to attend the virtual-only AGM:

URL:

Meeting ID: 221-536-615

Password: source2025

If you experience technical or logistical issues related to accessing the virtual meeting, technical support is available:

1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)

1-587-885-0960 (long distance charges may apply)

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source Energy Services is a company that focuses on the integrated production and distribution of frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by Source. Source provides its customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin and Peace River mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its“last mile” logistics capabilities, including its trucking operations, and Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source's full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics platform to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit .