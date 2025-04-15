CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results Of Operations For The Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: CAWW), announced today its results for the three months ended February 28, 2025 which can be found in the chart below.

The net income was $13,731 for the three months ended February 28, 2025, compared to a loss of $245,410 for the three months ended February 29, 2024. As shown in the chart below, EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $40,209 as compared to an EBITDA loss of $288,499 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we discussed in our fiscal 2024 earnings release, we were able to generate a positive EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025. The improvement in EBITDA over the first quarter of 2024, where we lost close to $300K, is substantial. Our expectation is that we will continue the trend of profitability for the foreseeable future." Dominello continued, "A primary reason for the reduction in revenue in the first quarter of 2025 vs the first quarter of 2024 was our strategic decision to cut out unprofitable sales in both retail and Amazon direct-to-consumer, and focus on bottom line gains. Again, we made many moves throughout 2024 that facilitated the turnaround, and we now look to grow topline in a more meaningful way in 2025. That will include investment spending behind brands we believe have sizable growth potential. As always, there will be challenges that arise, but this team has shown a track record of navigating those challenges and persevering. We appreciate the shareholders' support and patience as we look to build upon our momentum."

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2024, and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site:

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpaste and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Lobe Miracle" earlobe protection products and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.