CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results Of Operations For The Quarter Ended February 28, 2025
|
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financial Results (Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
February 28, 2025
|
|
February 29, 2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 1,665,946
|
|
$ 2,134,581
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 13,731
|
|
$ (245,410)
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Losses) Per Share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
7,561,684
|
|
7,561,684
|
Diluted
|
7,561,684
|
|
7,561,684
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA *
|
$ 40,209
|
|
$ (288,499)
|
|
|
|
|
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 13,731
|
|
$ (245,410)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(4,054)
|
|
(73,520)
|
Interest expense
|
29,804
|
|
28,951
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
728
|
|
1,480
|
EBITDA
|
$ 40,209
|
|
$ (288,499)
|
|
|
|
