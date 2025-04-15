Ellucian And KPMG Australia Create Alliance To Drive Better Student Outcomes In The Australian Tertiary Education Sector

SYDNEY, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading tertiary education technology solutions provider, today announced a new alliance with KPMG Australia. This alliance will help Australian institutions streamline operations and adopt innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions designed to enhance their efficiency and ultimately support student success.

"Combining KPMG Australia's advisory and enablement expertise with our innovative technology strengthens our offerings in the sector," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "We want to empower institutions and give them the confidence to embrace transformation for improved student outcomes."

KPMG's Global Student Success Practice gives institutions access to specialist student engagement and management capabilities, delivering bespoke solutions and designing contemporary operating models. The Australian team provides advisory and SI services to several Australian universities and has a strong track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation programs in the education sector.

Ellucian's Banner SaaS Student Information System simplifies administration while offering high availability, resilience, security and enhanced user experiences. As a core system for over 1,400 institutions worldwide, it empowers tertiary education providers to operate more efficiently and focus on student success.

Bringing together the strengths of both organisations, Ellucian and KPMG Australia are committed to helping institutions achieve faster time to value from their technology investments, helping them thrive in a student-first, digital and cost-conscious environment.

Through this alliance, KPMG Australia joins the global Ellucian Partner Network (EPN), an ecosystem that fosters the growth, learning, and support necessary for Ellucian and partners to effectively cater to the needs of tertiary education institutions worldwide.

"How institutions engage and manage their students can have a significant effect on their local and global brand and their current and future revenues. We want to help Institutions meet the expectations of their diverse student cohort and operate more efficiently, enabled by innovative technology," said Morgan McCullough, National & Global Education Lead Partner, KPMG Australia.

