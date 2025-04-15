Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHARDSON, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the“Company”) today announced that it is granting equity awards as a material inducement to the employment of the Company's newly-hired Chief Digital Information Officer and General Manager EMEA, Antonio Carriero; Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Martin; and Chief Financial Officer, Randy Greben.

In connection with the appointments of Carriero effective February 12, 2025, Martin effective February 17, 2025, and Greben effective March 17, 2025, the Company is granting Carriero an employment inducement award consisting of 100,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”), Martin an employment inducement award consisting of 129,581 RSUs and Greben an employment inducement award consisting of 150,000 RSUs.

All three grants have an effective grant date of April 15, 2025 (the“Grant Date”). The RSUs will vest one third on the first, second and third anniversaries, respectively, of the Grant Date, subject to each officer's continuous employment with the Company on each vesting date.

The inducement awards to Carriero, Martin and Greben were granted as a material inducement to their employment and were approved by the Company's Compensation and Talent Management Committee on March 4, 2025, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards were granted outside the Company's equity incentive plan.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at .

