Nexpoint Hospitality Trust And Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announce Expected Closing Date For Going Private Transaction

DALLAS and TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSX-V: NHT.U) (" NHT " or the " REIT "1) and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT ) (" NXDT ") today announced the expected closing date for the previously announced going private transaction whereby the REIT will be dissolved and its subsidiary entities merged with and into entities owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by NXDT (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction is expected to close on April 17, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the REIT's trust units are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of trading on April 22, 2025.

For more information on the Transaction, please see the joint news releases issued by the REIT and NXDT on November 25, 2024, December 23, 2024 and February 14, 2024, along with the REIT's management information circular prepared in connection with the Transaction, all of which are available on SEDAR+ at .

About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located real estate assets including, but not limited to, investments in life science and semiconductor manufacturing properties, but mainly focusing on hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 7 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

About NXDT

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT ) is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nexpoint.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the REIT's and NXDT's control. The expected closing date for the Transaction and delisting of the REIT's units constitutes forward looking information and is subject to a number of risks including that all required closing conditions are not satisfied on the timeline currently expected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the REIT are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed on the SEDAR+ website at . Additional factors that may affect NXDT's business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in NXDT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

By its nature, such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities in future periods of the REIT and NXDT to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and neither the REIT, nor NXDT, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking information, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Jesse Blair III

Executive Vice President, Head of Lodging

(833) 697–7523

1 In this release, "we," "us" "our," "NHT," and the "REIT," each refer to NexPoint Hospitality Trust.

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

