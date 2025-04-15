Radiance Announces First Patient Dosing In Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Its Next Generation ROR-1 Targeted ADC For Hematologic And Solid Malignancies
“The initiation of the Phase 1 clinical trial being conducted by our development partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in China is a significant milestone for Radiance and RB-164TM (SYS6005),” said Robert Brooks, JD, Chief Executive Officer of Radiance.
“The preclinical and non-human primate studies suggest RB-164TM has the potential to translate into meaningful clinical benefits with acceptable toxicity for patients with ROR-1 positive hematologic cancers such as Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and solid tumors,” said Martin Olivo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Radiance.
The Phase 1 portion of the open label study which will be conducted by Radiance in the U.S., Australia and Europe will evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics (PK) of RB-164TM in participants with hematologic cancers such as lymphoma and advanced solid tumors that are associated with high ROR-1 expression. The Phase 1 clinical trial initiates with dose escalation followed by dose optimization and expansion.
About RB-164TM
RB-164TM is a next generation ROR-1 ADC which employs an Fc-silenced monoclonal antibody, glutamine side chain-based conjugation to prevent deconjugation of the linker-MMAE payload and site specific conjugation to deliver a homogeneous Drug-to-Antibody distribution and thereby an improved pharmacokinetic and toxicology profile. An IND application for RB-164TM (SYS6005) has been cleared by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the U.S. FDA.
About Radiance
Radiance is focused on developing a pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs, including monospecific and bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates. In addition to RB-164TM, Radiance is developing RB-201TM, a HER2/TROP2 Bispecific ADC which is currently in preclinical stages. For more information on Radiance visit
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Ola Soderquist, CPA, CMA, CM&AA
Chief Financial Officer
Radiance Biopharma, Inc.
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment