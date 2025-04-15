Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST ) (the "Company") today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:
To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 4554342
A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 770-2030
Toll Dial-In Number: (609) 800-9909
Replay Access Code: 4554342
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of December 31, 2024, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.7 billion in total assets, $2.9 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.2 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain online and mobile applications.
|
Contacts:
|
Address:
|
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
|
1676 International Drive, Suite 900
|
Phone: (703) 893-7400
|
McLean, VA 22102
|
|
|
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
|
Website:
SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.
