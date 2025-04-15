Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition

MEDFORD, Ore., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) has announced today that Adam Chamberlain will transition from his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, 2025 to join Mercedes-Benz as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA.

"We are incredibly grateful for Adam's leadership as our Chief Operating Officer and the value he brought to Lithia & Driveway," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO of Lithia & Driveway. "His contributions have helped strengthen our operations, sharpen our offerings and customer awareness, drive growth, and advance our strategy. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and Adam remains committed to our shared success."

LAD's mission of Growth Powered by People ensures that the company has a deep bench of talented operational leaders. LAD's Regional Presidents and Regional Vice Presidents will now report directly to Bryan DeBoer. The team's experience, commitment, and leadership ensure that LAD will continue its high velocity and remain well-positioned to continue executing the company's strategy and driving towards our potential.

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

