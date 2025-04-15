MVP Roofing Expands To Salina And Central Kansas, Co-Owned By Police Officer, Honors Military & First Responders

Roof replacement in progress

Completed roof

MVP Roofing Owners, Michael Perry (left) and Aaron Carswell (right)

MVP Roofing expands in Central Kansas, offering storm-ready roofing solutions and a unique giveback program to support military and first responders.

- Renee Duxler, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MVP Roofing , a family-owned company with locations in Liberal and Oberlin, Kansas, is expanding into Salina and Central Kansas, delivering storm-ready roofing solutions and a heartfelt giveback program. Salina resident Aaron Carswell joins his brother Michael Perry and father Vince Carswell as co-owner, bringing deep community ties to the venture.MVP Roofing stands out by offering military members and first responders a choice with each roof replacement: a donation to a responder program or a gift card. The initiative recognizes past and present law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, dispatchers, corrections officers, search and rescue teams, military personnel, and their support teams.“I'm excited to bring MVP Roofing-and this program-to my town,” said Aaron Carswell, who has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and whose son is a firefighter.“Supporting military and first responders is personal for us, and we're here to serve Salina and surrounding communities.”For Kansas residents hit by storms, MVP offers help too. For 30 days following a storm, affected homeowners can choose to have MVP make a donation to local relief efforts or receive a gift card with their roof replacement - reinforcing MVP's commitment to the community.The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 11 for MVP Roofing.“Small family-owned businesses are the backbone of our community's economy; they provide not only services, products and jobs but also philanthropic support for community initiatives and needs,” Renee Duxler, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO said.“We welcome MVP Roofing as another family-owned small business that is also committed to supporting our first responder and military members.”For more information about MVP Roofing, visit .

