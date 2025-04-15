Serial Entrepreneur Cameron Forni Seeks To Disrupt The $200B Functional Beverage Space

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new functional beverage brand, is set to revolutionize social drinking with its plant-based drinks designed to enhance energy and relaxation. With its two initial targeted-function categories Energize and Unwind. Adaptaphoria blends adaptogens, botanicals, and hemp-based cannabinoids creating a purposeful drinking experience that aligns with the growing sober-curious movement.

As more individuals reconsider their relationship with alcohol, Adaptaphoria provides a refreshing alternative. The brand embodies the shift towards mindful consumption, offering beverages that support mental clarity and physical well-being. Adaptaphoria invites drinkers to enjoy social moments with functional social alternatives to alcohol.

"Adaptaphoria is about elevating how we connect," says founder Cameron Forni. "We live in one of the loneliest times in history, post Covid-19. Many have lost their social connection, lost a sense of community, depression and divorce rates are at an all-time high, and having experienced depression myself, I wanted to use my resources and find a way to give back, or help contribute to reconnecting.

"So we create drinks for those who want to feel present, energized, or relaxed-without the need for alcohol or sugar-laden options."

"As Gen Z is trending away from alcohol and synthetic sugar, consumer preference is changing and we all need to adapt to that. With Select I was able to grow the brand through many different iterations while always keeping a true commitment to the highest quality standards of ingredients which I am now replicating with Adaptaphoria. You have to have quality to ensure fast growth and sales which we have guaranteed. At the end of the day quality always wins."

"Our mission is to foster a more social and active community, ensuring that no one feels left out when their friends gather for happy hour. With our alternative options to alcohol, we want to create an inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy social moments without relying on traditional alcoholic beverages."

Adaptaphoria has launched with four different flavors for two targeted effect-based categories.

Energize :

Dragon Fruit and Black Berry Cola: A vibrant mix featuring Rhodiola Rosea, Guarana, Vitamin B12, and AstraGin®, crafted to support energy and stamina.

Unwind:

White Peach and Chill Berry: A calming blend with KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, Passion Flower, and GABA, promoting relaxation and balance.

With its refined flavors and research-backed ingredients, Adaptaphoria complements modern social rituals-whether it's unwinding after work, sharing a meal, or connecting with friends. As wellness and social culture converge, Adaptaphoria sets a new standard for functional beverages.

Adaptaphoria hosted this past weekend for VIPs, Influencers and Industry Executives at an exclusive launch party in Las Vegas NV where guests enjed tastings and conversations around this exciting new brand.

About Adaptaphoria:

Adaptaphoria is a wellness-driven brand that offers functional beverages designed to promote energy and relaxation through the power of adaptogens and botanicals. Founded by Cameron Forni, Adaptaphoria marks a new chapter in social drinking-where flavor, function, and intentional living unite. The full line of drinks are available for nationwide shipping via,( ).

*Photos and Interviews are availale upon request.

