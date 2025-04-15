UK Guitar Legend Gordon Giltrap's New Album 'Starfield' Released Feb 28, 2025

Gordon Giltrap - Starfield

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Despite facing challenges in the ever-changing music industry, Gordon Giltrap has remained a steadfast figure in the world of acoustic guitar music. His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences through his music have cemented his status as a beloved and influential artist. In recent years, he has continued to perform, record, and inspire new generations of guitarists. Giltrap's enduring legacy lies not only in his technical mastery but also in his ability to convey profound emotion and storytelling through his instrument, making him a true icon of British guitar music.The best person to tell you about Gordons new album, Starfield, is the man himself, here it is track by trackSTARFIELD (VOCAL)I shared a dream about my late wife Hilary with my friend, the poet and song writer Rhona Dickson. She was deeply moved by the story and felt compelled to write some words and a melody line over the top of her favourite Gordon Giltrap tune 'Starfield.' On first hearing I knew there was something deep, special and haunting about it. I had been working with the superb Welsh singer songwriter Susy Wall at the time and asked if she would like to add her lovely voice to the track. The end result is what you are hearing now!THE DODO'S DREAM This version is the work of my friend Paul White. My contribution to the track was to play the acoustic sections, Paul did the rest, adding sonic soundscapes and his soulful blues guitar.12 TOWERS AT DAWN This track was inspired by the work of the fantasy artist Rodney Matthews and his image '12 Towers At Dawn.' The piece is one of my medieval flavoured tunes that had been around for a while. When my friend, the brilliant Italian progressive rock musician, Alessandro Corvaglia was writing material for his new album, I offered the tune as a gift to be included, he kindly responded in the affirmative and produced this stunning version, which in my opinion, took it to another level, far beyond just solo guitar!THE FOX AT DAWN My thanks to Mark Guyatt for his keyboard arrangements, capturing the feel of a misty dawn morning, and to Mark and Jane Day for the inspiration behind the piece.SMALL POCKETS OF JOY I thought it only fitting to include a solo guitar tune for this release. I had Pete Townshend's 'Substitute' in mind as the building block for this tune. STARFIELD (INSTRUMENTAL) Composed 2019 on a budget Fender guitar. The whole thing took 20 minutes to write, but slightly longer to record!Gordon Giltrap 2025GORDON HAS GENEROUSLY AGREED TO DONATE ALL HIS ROYALTIES TO THE TEENAGE CANCER TRUSTTRACKLISTStarfield (Vocal) The Dodo's Dream 12 Towers at Dawn The Fox at Dawn Small Pockets of Joy Starfield (Instrumental)To purchase:Press inquiries:

