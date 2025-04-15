International Dark Sky Week 2025 Invites The World To Discover And Protect The Night

DarkSky International invites your to participate in International Dark Sky Week 2025

Discover the wonders and importance of the night this International Dark Sky Week

DarkSky International leads a global week of celebration, education, and action (April 21–28, 2025) to discover and protect the night!

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Dark Sky Week (IDSW) returns as the world's largest celebration of dark skies (April 21–28, 2025) inviting people everywhere to discover the wonders of the night, understand the importance of natural darkness, and take meaningful action to protect a resource increasingly at risk of being lost.First launched in 2003 by a high school student with a passion for astronomy and stargazing, International Dark Sky Week has since grown into a global movement-building awareness and appreciation for dark nights and their vital role in supporting human health, sustaining critical wildlife habitat, advancing scientific discovery, and preserving a shared cultural heritage.International Dark Sky Week also brings attention to the growing threat of light pollution-the excessive and misdirected use of light at night-continuing to increase at an alarming rate of 9.6% globally each year. The week serves as both a powerful campaign to highlight the damaging impacts of this unchecked environmental threat, as well as a catalyst for change, inspiring action worldwide.Each year, DarkSky International takes a leading role in organizing and promoting this global event alongside its worldwide network of Advocates, official chapters, certified International Dark Sky Places, and community partners. Together, they provide accessible and engaging ways for anyone, anywhere to participate-from contributing to the Globe at Night citizen science campaign that tracks light pollution trends, to encouraging local proclamations that recognize the importance of dark skies.“Dark skies spark wonder and connection-but they're disappearing,” says Chris Peterson, Engagement Manager at DarkSky International.“Most people today grow up never truly knowing the night. This week is an invitation to pause, look up, and experience the wonders above and around you. Whether you're attending a Dark Sky Week event, taking part in a citizen science project like Globe at Night, or simply sitting outside with the lights off for a few minutes-it all starts with discovering the night.”Here's how to get involved:Check for local Proclamations – Communities around the world-from small towns to entire states like Utah, Minnesota, Arizona and Virginia-are issuing official proclamations recognizing the importance of dark skies. These simple declarations are a powerful way to raise awareness locally.Attend a Dark Sky Week Event– From star parties and moonlit walks to concerts in the dark and neighborhood skywatching gatherings, IDSW events are happening across the globe. Planning one? Let us know at ....Globe at Night – Participate in this global citizen science project by measuring night sky brightness and submitting your observations to help track light pollution trends worldwide. It's family-friendly and takes just a few moments! Visit globeatnight to learn more.DarkSky Lecture Series – Join free virtual sessions and workshops online with DarkSky International during International Dark Sky Week (April 21-28, 2025) to expand your knowledge of the night and learn practical ways to reduce light pollution. Visit darksky to explore the full lineup of speakers and sessions.Take the DarkSky Pledge – Show your commitment to protecting the night by signing the pledge. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 pledges this year by sharing with family and friends! Visit darksky to take the 2025 DarkSky Pledge.This April, join DarkSky International as we discover the value of darkness together. International Dark Sky Week 2025 is more than a celebration-it's a call to action to preserve the night as a shared natural treasure for generations to come.About DarkSky International:DarkSky International is the globally recognized authority working to reduce light pollution. Our mission is to restore the natural nighttime environment and safeguard communities and wildlife from its harmful effects through advocacy, outreach, and conservation. With a network of over 35,000 members and supporters-and a growing coalition of DarkSky Advocates and chapters around the world-we provide the leadership, tools, and resources needed by individuals, policymakers, and industry to protect the night by promoting responsible outdoor lighting that is functional, healthy, and beautifully designed. Learn more by visiting .

Drew Reagan

DarkSky International

