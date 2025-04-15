Midland Manufacturing Launches New Gauge Device Online Tool For Railcar Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Manufacturing , part of OPW 's Fluid Transfer Solutions business unit and Dover (NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of its Gauge Device Online Tool , which enables railcar manufacturers and repair shops to manage gauge devices via desktop computer or mobile device.

Gauge devices are used to assist in the loading of railcars, especially those transporting high-value and dangerous or hazardous liquids. The new Gauge Device Online Tool allows manufacturers and repair shops to order a new gauge device or facilitate repairs for an existing unit in a matter of minutes online.

"The Gauge Device Online Tool is a game-changer for our customers," said Don Olson, Product Manager for Midland Manufacturing. "Streamlining the ordering and repair process saves valuable time and helps reduce the risk of errors, making the entire experience more efficient and stress-free. The ability to look up serial numbers and adjust specific-gravity markings helps ensure that our customers can easily adapt to changing commodity requirements, improving both accuracy and flexibility in their operations."

All of the forms required to procure new gauge devices or repair parts have been formatted intuitively to guide the user through the various stages of the ordering process, helping to ensure more efficient, stress-free, time-sensitive and accurate orders. The Gauge Device Online Tool also allows users to look up the serial number of an existing gauge device, enabling them to modify the specific-gravity markings on a gauge rod if or when the railcar is used to transport different commodities. The gauge rod will remain the same geometrically, but the scale affixed to the rod will be modified to match the specific handling requirements of the commodity that is being loaded.

To learn more about the new Gauge Device Online Tool and other products and services from Midland, please visit opwglobal/midland . You can find more information on OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions at opwglobal .

About Midland Manufacturing:

For more than 60 years, Midland Manufacturing in Skokie, IL, has been delivering what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the railcar industry. As a member of the OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions business segment, Midland specializes in products used on pressure and general purpose rail tank cars, chemical cargo tanks and ISO containers for the safe handling of toxic materials, chemicals and food products; bottom- and top-loading/unloading valves; pressure relief valves; level-gage devices; and monitoring equipment. To learn more about how Midland is delivering what's next in the railcar industry, please visit opwglobal/midland .

About OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions:

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, a business unit within OPW, a Dover company, is dedicated to delivering world-class technologies for use in the handling, transfer and transport of hazardous bulk products. Specifically, the companies of OPW FTS – Civacon, Midland, OPW Engineered Systems, BASE Engineering, Inc., and Xanik – develop and manufacture products and systems that help ensure the safe, reliable and efficient loading and unloading of critical hazardous fluids and dry goods for a customer base that operates in three distinct business units: Cargo, Rail and Chemical & Industrial. For more information on OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, please visit opwglobal .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

OPW Contact:

Brittany Eppley

(330) 212-1690

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED