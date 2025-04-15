Securitize Acquires MG Stover's Fund Administration Business To Become The Largest Digital Asset Fund Administrator

Securitize Fund Services now administers over $38 billion in assets across 715 funds

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the leading platform for real-world asset tokenization, has announced the acquisition of MG Stover's Fund Administration business, the pioneering fund administration firm for digital assets. With this acquisition, Securitize's subsidiary, Securitize Fund Services ("SFS"), becomes the world's largest digital asset fund administrator.

This acquisition significantly expands SFS, enhancing its ability to provide best-in-class fund administration, compliance, and reporting solutions to institutional-grade asset issuers and investors, while seamlessly integrating with Securitize's broader offerings, including a broker-dealer and digital transfer agent capabilities, tokenization platform, operator of an alternative trading system (ATS), and digital asset management.

As of Monday April 14, 2025*, Securitize has issued $3.3B+ in assets on-chain, including:



BUIDL, the largest tokenized U.S. treasury fund at $2.45B+

Exodus, the largest tokenized equity at $400M+

BCAP, the largest tokenized institutional fund at $150M+ ACRED, the largest tokenized private credit fund at $65M+

"Securitize's acquisition of MG Stover's Fund Administration business cements our role as the most comprehensive platform for institutional grade real-world asset tokenization and fund administration," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder & CEO of Securitize. "This is a significant step in our growth, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our capabilities as we serve an ever-expanding cohort of asset issuers and investors."

Founded in 2007, MG Stover's Fund Administration team has built a reputation for high-touch service, investor-focused solutions, and cutting-edge technology. By joining Securitize Fund Services, the team will add its expertise to a platform that facilitates fund administration alongside a broader suite of regulated financial services, including:



Primary Issuance: Supporting companies and funds to raise capital through tokenized securities offerings.

Tokenization Services: Streamlining the process of turning traditional assets into tokenized securities, allowing for greater transparency, security, and accessibility.

Transfer Agent Services: Delivering a comprehensive suite of securities record-keeping and compliance solutions. Broker Dealer and ATS: Offering primary and secondary distribution of tokenized securities

Following the acquisition of MG Stover's Fund Administration business, SFS will service $38 billion in assets across 715 funds.

