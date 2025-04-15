Mcginnis Lochridge Wins $5.9M Verdict In High-Stakes Fiduciary Duty Case

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McGinnis Lochridge partners Jonathan Baughman and William Grubb delivered a resounding victory on April 11, securing a $5.9 million jury verdict for their client and a co-plaintiff in a complex fiduciary duty and fraud case. The Harris County jury awarded $5.7 million for breaches of fiduciary duty and $234,000 for fraud after an eventful four-day trial in the 129th District Court of Harris County, Texas.

The case centered on a disputed transfer of 45 acres near Seabrook, Texas, with plaintiffs-shareholders in the closely held corporation-alleging self-dealing by corporate officers.

"The jury was focused and engaged," said Baughman, who also chairs the firm's Oil & Gas Practice Group . "They saw through the complexity to deliver justice."

McGinnis Lochridge represented one of the plaintiff shareholders, while the other plaintiff shareholder was represented by Wright & Greenhill.

"Helping an individual shareholder stand up to corporate misconduct was important. Our client trusted us, and we delivered." Grubb said. He also credited teamwork for their success, "From Michael Kabat's briefing support to Nicholas Bruno's jury charge expertise from Beck Redden, everyone brought their A-game."

About McGinnis Lochridge

With offices in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Decatur, Texas, McGinnis Lochridge provides legal counsel on business and financial matters, as well as advocates for clients before administrative agencies, at the State Capitol and in courthouses across Texas and throughout the Southwest. For almost 100 years, the firm has been serving clients in many areas, including oil and gas, electric energy, employment and labor, trust and estate planning, land use, water, environmental and real estate, among others. The firm has received top-tier rankings in Chambers USA, Texas Lawyer, Martindale-Hubbell and others. For more information about the firm, please visit .

Contact:

Rachel Mershon

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

512-495-6020

SOURCE McGinnis Lochridge LLP

