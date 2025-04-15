INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL & VIDEO WEBCAST PRESENTATION

LIMA, Peru, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS ) announced today that it will host its First Quarter 2025 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. / 9 a.m. Lima Time.

Presenting for IFS:

Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services

Ms. Michela Casassa, Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services

Mr. Carlos Tori, Chief Executive Officer, Interbank

Mr. Gonzalo Basadre, Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro

Mr. Bruno Ferreccio, Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

From within the U.S.: +1 866 807 9684

From outside the U.S.: +1 412 317 5415

Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at

Intercorp Financial Services will release First Quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the market close.

In accordance with IFS' corporate disclosure policy, the Company's Quiet Period will begin on April 20, 2025, and will conclude after First Quarter 2025 financial results have been published. During the Quiet Period, IFS will not disclose any financial information or comment on its financial results or operations.

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS, through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, bank assurance, and direct sale of retail products including the Peruvian mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED