Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are pleased with our first quarter operating earnings of $0.52 per diluted share and encouraged by the strong start to the year," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our team continues to be disciplined in our approach to creating value for all stakeholders while remaining focused on the long term during this uncertain and dynamic environment." Financial Highlights First quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.52 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

Solid net interest margin of 3.43% with a 12 basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $27.2 million to $189.5 million compared to $216.6 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased $7.8 million to $182.9 million(1) compared to $190.7 million in the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses was $13.9 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $379.7 million, or 1.59% of total net loans as of March 31, 2025.

Excluding brokered deposits, customer deposits increased $304.9 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter. Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.0% compared to 10.8% in the prior quarter. The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income and the balance sheet in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net interest income totaled $251.2 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, primarily due to a decline in short-term interest rates and day count. A decrease in interest income on net loans of $13.0 million was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities of $12.2 million. A $4.3 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets was partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in interest income on investment securities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(3) was $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.9 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $67.2 million compared to $65.9 million in the prior quarter. The $1.3 million increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million reduction in the gain on acquisition (net of tax) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $2.4 million increase in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in mortgage banking income, a $0.5 million decrease in debit card fee income, a $0.5 million decrease in Small Business Administration loan income, a $0.5 million decrease in merchant fee income, a $0.3 million decrease in commercial customer interest rate derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, a $0.3 million decrease in overdraft fee income and a $0.2 million decrease in wealth management revenues. Non-interest expense was $189.5 million compared to $216.6 million in the prior quarter. The $27.2 million decrease was primarily due to a $10.0 million decrease in FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal expense and a $9.3 million decrease in acquisition-related expense. Excluding the FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal-related expense, the decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $4.4 million decrease in professional fees driven by a recovery of previously incurred fees, a $3.7 million decrease in employee salaries and benefits expense primarily related to cost savings realized in connection with the Acquisition and the FultonFirst initiative. Balance Sheet Summary

Net loans totaled $23.9 billion, a decrease of $182.3 million, compared to $24.0 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in net loans was due to a $244.3 million net decrease in commercial and other loans(4) partially offset by a $62.0 million increase in consumer loans(4). The decrease in commercial and other loans was partially due to the payoff in the quarter of $94.2 million of special mention loans and substandard loans. Commercial and other loans in non-accrual status decreased during the first quarter. Deposits totaled $26.3 billion, an increase of $199.5 million, compared to $26.1 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $416.4 million increase in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $105.4 million in brokered deposits, $63.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $39.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 resulting in a $379.7 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.59% of total net loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to $379.2 million, or 1.58% of total net loans as of December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets were $199.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, in comparison to $222.7 million, or 0.69% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.21% of total average loans in comparison to 0.22% in the prior quarter. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at .

(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(4) Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a $231.2 million decrease in commercial construction loans reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an $11.7 million increase in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website ( ) and on the SEC's website ( ).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



























SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



























(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)





























Three months ended

















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

















2025

2024

2024

2024

2024















Ending Balances

































Investment securities $ 5,071,323

$ 4,806,468

$ 4,545,278

$ 4,184,027

$ 3,783,392















Net loans 23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297

21,444,483















Total assets 32,132,028

32,071,810

32,185,726

31,769,813

27,642,957















Deposits 26,328,972

26,129,433

26,152,144

25,559,654

21,741,950















Shareholders' equity 3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609

2,757,679



















































Average Balances

































Investment securities(1) 4,906,952

4,771,537

4,237,805

4,043,136

3,672,844















Net loans 24,006,863

24,068,784

24,147,801

23,345,914

21,370,033















Total assets 31,971,601

32,098,852

31,895,235

30,774,891

27,427,626















Deposits 26,169,883

26,313,378

25,778,259

24,642,954

21,378,754















Shareholders' equity 3,254,125

3,219,026

3,160,322

2,952,671

2,766,945



















































Income Statement

































Net interest income 251,187

253,659

258,009

241,720

206,937















Provision for credit losses 13,898

16,725

11,929

32,056

10,925















Non-interest income 67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140















Non-interest expense 189,460

216,615

226,089

199,488

177,600















Income before taxes 115,061

86,243

79,664

103,170

75,552















Net income available to common

shareholders 90,425

66,058

60,644

92,413

59,379



















































Per Share

































Net income available to common

shareholders (basic) $0.50

$0.36

$0.33

$0.53

$0.36















Net income available to common

shareholders (diluted) $0.49

$0.36

$0.33

$0.52

$0.36















Operating net income available to common

shareholders(2) $0.52

$0.48

$0.50

$0.47

$0.40















Cash dividends $0.18

$0.18

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17















Common shareholders' equity $16.91

$16.50

$16.55

$16.00

$15.82















Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $13.46

$13.01

$13.02

$12.43

$12.37















Weighted average shares (basic) 182,179

182,032

181,905

175,305

162,706















Weighted average shares (diluted) 184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520















(1) Average balances include related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.











































Three months ended

















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

















2025

2024

2024

2024

2024















Asset Quality

































Net charge-offs to average loans 0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.16 %















Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.82 %

0.92 %

0.84 %

0.72 %

0.73 %















Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %

0.55 %

0.57 %















ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.59 %

1.58 %

1.56 %

1.56 %

1.39 %















ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 193 %

172 %

186 %

218 %

191 %



















































Profitability

































Return on average assets 1.18 %

0.85 %

0.79 %

1.24 %

0.91 %















Operating return on average assets(2) 1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %

1.00 %















Return on average common shareholders'

equity 11.98 %

8.68 %

8.13 %

13.47 %

9.28 %















Operating return on average common

shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 %

13.08 %















Net interest margin 3.43 %

3.41 %

3.49 %

3.43 %

3.32 %















Efficiency ratio(2) 56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %

62.6 %

63.2 %















Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.40 %

2.68 %

2.82 %

2.61 %

2.60 %















Operating non-interest expense to total

average assets(2) 2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 %

2.49 %



















































Capital Ratios (3)

































Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 7.8 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 %

7.4 %















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

9.2 %

9.3 %















Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.0 %

10.8 %

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.3 %















Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.8 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.1 %















Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 %

14.3 %

14.0 %

13.8 %

14.0 %



















































(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.







(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.







(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.

















FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 388,503

$ 279,041

$ 296,500

$ 333,238

$ 247,581

Other interest-earning assets 778,117

924,404

1,287,392

1,188,341

231,389

Loans held for sale 15,965

25,618

17,678

26,822

10,624

Investment securities 5,071,323

4,806,468

4,545,278

4,184,027

3,783,392

Net loans 23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297

21,444,483

Less: ACL - loans(1) (379,677)

(379,156)

(375,961)

(375,941)

(297,888)

Loans, net 23,482,897

23,665,763

23,800,114

23,730,356

21,146,595

Net premises and equipment 186,873

195,527

171,731

180,642

213,541

Accrued interest receivable 116,215

117,029

115,903

120,752

107,089

Goodwill and intangible assets 629,189

635,458

641,739

648,026

560,114

Other assets 1,462,946

1,422,502

1,309,391

1,357,609

1,342,632

Total Assets $ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654

$ 21,741,950

Borrowings 1,657,200

1,782,048

2,052,227

2,178,597

2,296,040

Other liabilities 871,535

963,004

777,412

929,953

847,288

Total Liabilities 28,857,707

28,874,485

28,981,783

28,668,204

24,885,278

Shareholders' equity 3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609

2,757,679

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,676,517

$ 9,601,858

$ 9,493,479

$ 9,289,770

$ 8,252,117

Commercial and industrial 4,531,266

4,605,589

4,914,734

4,967,796

4,467,589

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,409,657

6,349,643

6,302,624

6,248,856

5,395,720

Real estate - home equity 1,170,470

1,160,616

1,144,402

1,120,878

1,040,335

Real estate - construction 1,175,445

1,394,899

1,332,954

1,463,799

1,249,199

Consumer 597,305

616,856

651,717

692,086

698,421

Leases and other loans(2) 301,914

315,458

336,165

323,112

341,102

Total Net Loans $ 23,862,574

$ 24,044,919

$ 24,176,075

$ 24,106,297

$ 21,444,483 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,435,934

$ 5,499,760

$ 5,501,699

$ 5,609,383

$ 5,086,514

Interest-bearing demand 7,804,388

7,843,604

7,779,472

7,478,077

5,521,017

Savings 8,208,526

7,792,114

7,740,595

7,563,495

6,846,038

Total demand and savings 21,448,848

21,135,478

21,021,766

20,650,955

17,453,569

Brokered 738,458

843,857

843,473

995,975

1,152,427

Time 4,141,666

4,150,098

4,286,905

3,912,724

3,135,954

Total Deposits $ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654

$ 21,741,950 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 750,000

$ 850,000

$ 950,000

$ 750,000

$ 900,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,396

367,316

535,917

535,741

535,566

Other borrowings 539,804

564,732

566,310

892,856

860,474

Total Borrowings $ 1,657,200

$ 1,782,048

$ 2,052,227

$ 2,178,597

$ 2,296,040





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)





Three months ended





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net Interest Income:





















Interest income

$ 399,692

$ 414,368

$ 427,656

$ 400,506

$ 339,666

Interest expense

148,505

160,709

169,647

158,786

132,729

Net Interest Income

251,187

253,659

258,009

241,720

206,937

Provision for credit losses

13,898

16,725

11,929

32,056

10,925

Net Interest Income after Provision

237,289

236,934

246,080

209,664

196,012 Non-Interest Income:





















Wealth management

21,785

22,002

21,596

20,990

20,155

Commercial banking:





















Merchant and card

6,591

7,082

7,496

7,798

6,808

Cash management

7,799

7,633

7,201

6,966

6,305

Capital markets

2,411

2,797

3,311

2,585

2,341

Other commercial banking

4,528

4,942

4,281

4,061

3,375

Total commercial banking

21,329

22,454

22,289

21,410

18,829

Consumer banking:





















Card

7,544

8,064

7,917

8,305

6,628

Overdraft

3,295

3,644

3,957

3,377

2,786

Other consumer banking

2,229

2,601

3,054

2,918

2,254

Total consumer banking

13,068

14,309

14,928

14,600

11,668

Mortgage banking

3,138

3,759

3,142

3,951

3,090

Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

(2,689)

(7,706)

47,392

-

Other

7,914

6,089

5,425

4,933

3,398

Non-interest income before investment securities

gains (losses)

67,234

65,924

59,674

113,276

57,140

Investment securities losses, net

(2)

-

(1)

(20,282)

-

Total Non-Interest Income

67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140 Non-Interest Expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits

103,526

107,886

118,824

110,630

95,481

Data processing and software

18,599

19,550

20,314

20,357

17,661

Net occupancy

18,207

16,417

18,999

17,793

16,149

Other outside services

11,837

14,531

15,839

16,933

13,283

Intangible amortization

6,269

6,282

6,287

4,688

573

FDIC insurance

5,597

5,921

5,109

6,696

6,104

Equipment

4,150

4,388

4,860

4,561

4,040

Marketing

2,521

2,695

2,251

2,101

1,912

Professional fees

(1,078)

3,387

2,811

2,571

2,088

Acquisition-related expenses

380

9,637

14,195

13,803

-

Other

19,452

25,921

16,600

(645)

20,309

Total Non-Interest Expense

189,460

216,615

226,089

199,488

177,600

Income Before Income Taxes

115,061

86,243

79,664

103,170

75,552

Income tax expense

22,074

17,623

16,458

8,195

13,611

Net Income

92,987

68,620

63,206

94,975

61,941

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379





























Three months ended





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 PER SHARE:





















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.50

$0.36

$0.33

$0.53

$0.36

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.49

$0.36

$0.33

$0.52

$0.36

Cash dividends

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

























Weighted average shares (basic)

182,179

182,032

181,905

175,305

162,706

Weighted average shares (diluted)

184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)















Three months ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 24,006,863

$ 347,626

5.86 %

$ 24,068,784

$ 360,642

5.97 %

$ 21,370,033

$ 313,882

5.90 %

Investment securities(3) 5,199,000

47,242

3.63 %

5,033,765

44,616

3.54 %

3,983,753

27,048

2.71 %

Other interest-earning assets 793,126

9,164

4.67 %

1,086,536

13,453

4.93 %

249,079

3,328

5.36 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 29,998,989

404,032

5.44 %

30,189,085

418,711

5.53 %

25,602,865

344,258

5.40 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 301,897









288,867









282,895









Premises and equipment 191,248









183,801









223,375









Other assets 1,864,996









1,816,421









1,614,746









Less: ACL - loans(4) (385,529)









(379,322)









(296,255)









Total Assets $ 31,971,601









$ 32,098,852









$ 27,427,626













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,753,586

$ 34,189

1.79 %

$ 7,838,590

$ 37,952

1.93 %

$ 5,596,725

$ 20,500

1.47 %

Savings deposits 7,971,728

45,101

2.29 %

7,806,303

47,280

2.41 %

6,669,228

38,797

2.34 %

Brokered deposits 904,722

10,038

4.50 %

877,526

10,619

4.81 %

1,083,382

14,655

5.44 %

Time deposits 4,127,784

41,564

4.08 %

4,232,849

46,023

4.33 %

2,968,344

29,622

4.01 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 20,757,820

130,892

2.56 %

20,755,268

141,874

2.72 %

16,317,679

103,574

2.55 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing

liabilities 1,754,900

17,613

4.07 %

1,847,431

18,835

4.06 %

2,608,376

29,155

4.46 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,512,720

148,505

2.67 %

22,602,699

160,709

2.83 %

18,926,055

132,729

2.82 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,412,063









5,558,110









5,061,075









Other liabilities 792,693









719,017









673,551









Total Liabilities 28,717,476









28,879,826









24,660,681









Shareholders' equity 3,254,125









3,219,026









2,766,945









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,971,601









$ 32,098,852









$ 27,427,626















































Net interest income/net interest margin

(fully taxable equivalent)



255,527

3.43 %





258,002

3.41 %





211,529

3.32 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,340)









(4,343)









(4,592)





Net Interest Income



$ 251,187









$ 253,659









$ 206,937











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

















(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,655,283

$ 9,595,996

$ 9,318,273

$ 8,958,139

$ 8,166,018



Commercial and industrial 4,608,401

4,730,101

4,998,051

4,853,583

4,517,179



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,367,978

6,319,205

6,268,922

5,977,132

5,353,905



Real estate - home equity 1,160,713

1,116,665

1,122,313

1,117,367

1,039,321



Real estate - construction 1,296,090

1,312,245

1,437,907

1,430,057

1,240,640



Consumer 615,741

665,261

682,602

685,183

721,523



Leases and other loans(1) 302,657

329,311

319,733

324,453

331,447



Total Net Loans $ 24,006,863

$ 24,068,784

$ 24,147,801

$ 23,345,914

$ 21,370,033

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,412,063

$ 5,558,110

$ 5,495,950

$ 5,460,025

$ 5,061,075



Interest-bearing demand 7,753,586

7,838,590

7,668,583

7,080,302

5,596,725



Savings 7,971,728

7,806,303

7,663,599

7,309,141

6,669,228



Total demand and savings 21,137,377

21,203,003

20,828,132

19,849,468

17,327,028



Brokered 904,722

877,526

842,661

1,123,328

1,083,382



Time 4,127,784

4,232,849

4,107,466

3,670,158

2,968,344



Total Deposits $ 26,169,883

$ 26,313,378

$ 25,778,259

$ 24,642,954

$ 21,378,754

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ -

$ 54

$ -

$ 32,637

$ 173,659



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 709,367

727,957

754,130

833,726

902,890



Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,357

449,795

535,831

535,656

535,479



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 678,176

669,625

939,387

1,039,672

996,348



Total Borrowings $ 1,754,900

$ 1,847,431

$ 2,229,348

$ 2,441,691

$ 2,608,376























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:















Balance at beginning of period $ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 297,888

$ 293,404























CECL day 1 provision expense(1) -

-

-

23,444

-

Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit

losses -

(136)

(1,139)

55,906

-

Loans charged off:



















Real estate - commercial mortgage (12,106)

(2,844)

(2,723)

(7,853)

(26)

Commercial and industrial (3,865)

(9,480)

(6,256)

(2,955)

(7,632)

Real estate - residential mortgage (343)

(55)

(1,131)

(35)

(251)

Consumer and home equity (2,193)

(2,179)

(2,308)

(1,766)

(2,238)

Real estate - construction -

-

-

-

-

Leases and other loans(2) (1,527)

(1,768)

(726)

(1,398)

(805)

Total loans charged off (20,034)

(16,326)

(13,144)

(14,007)

(10,952) Recoveries of loans previously charged off:



















Real estate - commercial mortgage 374

199

107

146

152

Commercial and industrial 5,952

1,387

1,008

796

1,248

Real estate - residential mortgage 174

104

130

122

116

Consumer and home equity 660

974

545

1,161

676

Real estate - construction 82

47

103

233

-

Leases and other loans(2) 201

194

129

247

162

Recoveries of loans previously charged off 7,443

2,905

2,022

2,705

2,354 Net loans charged off (12,591)

(13,421)

(11,122)

(11,302)

(8,598) Provision for credit losses(1) 13,112

16,752

12,281

10,005

13,082 Balance at end of period $ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 297,888 Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.16 %





















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures











Provision for credit losses(1) $ 786

$ (27)

$ (352)

$ (1,393)

$ (2,157)





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-accrual loans $ 162,426

$ 189,293

$ 175,861

$ 145,630

$ 129,628

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 34,367

30,781

26,286

26,962

26,521

Total non-performing loans 196,793

220,074

202,147

172,592

156,149

Other real estate owned 2,193

2,621

2,844

1,444

277

Total non-performing assets $ 198,986

$ 222,695

$ 204,991

$ 174,036

$ 156,426





















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:

















Commercial and industrial $ 42,913

$ 43,677

$ 64,450

$ 58,433

$ 44,118

Real estate - commercial mortgage 88,081

102,359

71,467

48,615

47,891

Real estate - residential mortgage 46,878

45,901

41,727

41,033

40,685

Consumer and home equity 12,682

14,374

12,830

11,886

10,172

Leases and other loans(2) 2,573

12,017

9,927

9,993

10,135

Real estate - construction 3,666

1,746

1,746

2,632

3,148

Total non-performing loans $ 196,793

$ 220,074

$ 202,147

$ 172,592

$ 156,149



(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. (3) Quarterly results are annualized.















FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Explanatory

note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The

Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative

information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial

measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently

used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management

believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's

results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to

similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis

measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:



























Three months ended



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379 Less: Other revenue

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151) Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

- Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

20,282

- Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

6,155

6,155

6,155

4,556

441 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

380

9,637

14,195

13,803

- Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

23,444

- Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

(20,266)

- Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

(16)

-

956 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961)

(1,591) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 95,454

$ 88,911

$ 91,293

$ 82,494

$ 65,363





















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520





















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share

(diluted)

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.40





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609

$ 2,757,679 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705

$ 2,004,687





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

182,204

182,089

181,957

181,831

162,087





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 13.46

$ 13.01

$ 13.02

$ 12.43

$ 12.37



























































































Three months ended



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Operating return on average assets (1)



















Net income

$ 92,987

$ 68,620

$ 63,206

$ 94,975

$ 61,941 Less: Other revenue

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

- Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

20,282

- Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

6,155

6,155

6,155

4,556

441 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

380

9,637

14,195

13,803

- Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

23,444

- Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

(20,266)

- Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

(16)

-

956 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961)

(1,591) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 98,016

$ 91,473

$ 93,855

$ 85,056

$ 67,925





















Total average assets

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891

$ 27,427,626 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(77,039)

(83,173)

(89,350)

(68,234)

(4,666) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 31,894,562

$ 32,015,679

$ 31,805,885

$ 30,706,657

$ 27,422,960





















Operating return on average assets

1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %

1.00 %





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) (1)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379 Less: Other revenue

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

- Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

20,282

- Plus: Intangible amortization



6,269

6,282

6,287

4,688

573 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



380

9,637

14,195

13,803

- Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

23,444

- Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

(20,266)

- Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

(16)

-

956 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,361)

(5,387)

(6,127)

(9,989)

(1,618) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 95,544

$ 89,011

$ 91,397

$ 82,598

$ 65,468





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,254,125

$ 3,219,026

$ 3,160,322

$ 2,952,671

$ 2,766,945 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(632,254)

(638,507)

(644,814)

(624,471)

(560,393) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,428,993

$ 2,387,641

$ 2,322,630

$ 2,135,322

$ 2,013,674





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)

15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 %

13.08 % (1) Results are annualized.















































































































Three months ended



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609

$ 2,757,679 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705

$ 2,004,687





















Total assets

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,502,839

$ 31,436,352

$ 31,543,987

$ 31,121,787

$ 27,082,843





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.78 %

7.54 %

7.51 %

7.26 %

7.40 %





















Efficiency ratio



















Non-interest expense

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488

$ 177,600 Less: Acquisition-related expense

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803)

- Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

20,266

- Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

16

-

(956) Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

47

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323)

(6,329) Less: Intangible amortization

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688)

(573) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940

$ 169,742





















Net interest income

$ 251,187

$ 253,659

$ 258,009

$ 241,720

$ 206,937 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,340

4,343

4,424

4,556

4,592 Plus: Total non-interest income

67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140 Less: Other revenue

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

- Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

2

-

1

20,282

- Total revenue (denominator)

$ 322,639

$ 326,346

$ 329,136

$ 311,452

$ 268,518





















Efficiency ratio

56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %

62.6 %

63.2 %





















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets( 1)



















Non-interest expense

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488

$ 177,600 Less: Intangible amortization

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688)

(573) Less: Acquisition-related expense

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803)

- Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

20,266

- Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

16

-

(956) Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

47

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323)

(6,329) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940

$ 169,742





















Total average assets (denominator)

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891

$ 27,427,626





















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets

2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 %

2.49 % (1) Results are annualized.























































































