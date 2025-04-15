403
Nelnet To Announce First Quarter Results
LINCOLN, Neb., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI ) today announced it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at .
Learn more about Nelnet at .
