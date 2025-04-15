403
VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Bryan A. Hanley
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
