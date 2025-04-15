Decent Holding Inc. To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting On May 9, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yantai, China, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) (“Decent” or the“Company”), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the“EGM”) will be held on May 9, 2025, at 9 A.M., Beijing Time (May 8, 2025, at 9 P.M. Eastern Time), at the principal executive offices of the Company located at 4th Floor & 5th Floor North Zone, Dingxin Building, No. 106 Aokema Avenue, Laishan District, Yantai, Shandong Province, People's Republic of China 264003. In connection with the EGM of shareholders, the Company proposes: :

to change the authorized share capital of US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each ("Ordinary Shares") by:



(i) re-classifying all 16,250,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding including 8,026,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding held by Decent Limited into class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, each having one (1) vote per share and with other rights attached to it in the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") on a one for one basis;



(ii) re-designating 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding held by Decent Limited into 5,000,000 class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, each having twenty (20) votes per share and with other rights attached to it in the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Class B Ordinary Shares") on a one for one basis; and

(iii) re-designating the 483,750,000 remaining authorized but unissued Ordinary Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis. (the“Re-designations”)

upon the Re-designations, the authorized share capital of the Company is US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each, comprising of (i) 495,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, and (ii) 5,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares.

to approve the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company substitution for the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect, to reflect the change in the authorized share capital and to set out the rights and privileges of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares. to approve the repurchase and issuance of shares of certain shareholder as follows:



Name of Shareholder Number of Existing

Shares held Number of Shares

to be Held Giving

Effect to Share Re-

designation and

Re-classification Number of Shares to

be Held Giving

Effect to Share

Re-designation and

Re-classification,

Repurchase and

Issuance Decent Limited 13,026,000 Ordinary Shares 13,026,000Class A Ordinary Shares 8,026,000 Class A Ordinary Shares

5,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares



The notice of the EGM sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholders of the Company for approval and other relevant information regarding the EGM.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as"may,"will,"intend,""should,""believe,""expect,""anticipate,""project,""estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements.

