Decent Holding Inc. To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting On May 9, 2025
|Name of Shareholder
| Number of Existing
Shares held
| Number of Shares
to be Held Giving
Effect to Share Re-
designation and
Re-classification
| Number of Shares to
be Held Giving
Effect to Share
Re-designation and
Re-classification,
Repurchase and
Issuance
|Decent Limited
|13,026,000 Ordinary Shares
|13,026,000Class A Ordinary Shares
| 8,026,000 Class A Ordinary Shares
5,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares
The notice of the EGM sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholders of the Company for approval and other relevant information regarding the EGM.
About Decent Holding Inc.
Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: .
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at . For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Wealth Financial Services LLC
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ...
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment