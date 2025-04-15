Zillow Group To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Results May 7

Conference call to be webcast live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) today announced it will release first-quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 . The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at .

