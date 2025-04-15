Resideo To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 6, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, will release first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit .

Contacts:

Investors:

Christopher T. Lee

Global Head of Strategic Finance

[email protected]

Media:

Garrett Terry

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED