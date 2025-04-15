Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation On The Immune-Modulatory Effects Of Danvatirsen At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting being held in Chicago, IL from April 25-30, 2025.
Poster presentation details are as follows:
Poster Title: "ASO-mediated STAT3 knockdown relieves immunosuppression sensitizing tumors to immunotherapies"
Session Category/Title: Immunology/Modulation of Tumor Microenvironment: Enhancing Immunogenicity and Counteracting Suppression
Session Time: 4/28/2025 9:00:00 AM - 12:00:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 38
Published Abstract Number: 2244
For more information, please visit the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 website .
About Flamingo Therapeutics
Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC), Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, and VIB.
Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A Phase I investigator initiated trial study has also been initiated evaluating danvatirsen as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in AML/MDS patients.
For more information on Flamingo, please visit:
PEMDA-HN (head and neck cancer) on clinicaltrials:
Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials:
Please engage with us on LinkedIn:
.
Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]
SOURCE Flamingo TherapeuticsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment