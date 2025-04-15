Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation On The Immune-Modulatory Effects Of Danvatirsen At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting being held in Chicago, IL from April 25-30, 2025.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: "ASO-mediated STAT3 knockdown relieves immunosuppression sensitizing tumors to immunotherapies"

Session Category/Title: Immunology/Modulation of Tumor Microenvironment: Enhancing Immunogenicity and Counteracting Suppression

Session Time: 4/28/2025 9:00:00 AM - 12:00:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 38

Published Abstract Number: 2244

For more information, please visit the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 website .

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC), Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A Phase I investigator initiated trial study has also been initiated evaluating danvatirsen as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in AML/MDS patients.

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:



PEMDA-HN (head and neck cancer) on clinicaltrials:



Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials:



Please engage with us on LinkedIn:

.

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics

