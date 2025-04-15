Driving IT Transformation In Michigan: IGNITE 2025 Event From Info-Tech Research Group Set For May In Detroit

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Andy Neill , Vice President of Global Services and Chief Enterprise Architect at Info-Tech Research Group.

Featured Speakers at IGNITE Michigan 2025:

Andy Neill – Vice President of Global Services and Chief Enterprise Architect, Info-Tech Research Group

Andy Neill has assisted global organizations in advancing their enterprise architecture and data practices and has held leadership roles at Siemens Consulting, UK NHS, BBC, UK Parliament, and Loblaw Companies Limited. Neill was also an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto and is the founder of Info-Tech's Technical Counselor program. Neill currently works with senior IT leaders on strategic initiatives across various industries.

Gord Harrison – Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

A long-time leader at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison is known for his practical and value-oriented approach to IT strategy. Harrison's background includes IT consulting, software development, business analysis, and architecture across sectors such as education and insurance. Harrison leads the firm's research agenda and helps ensure that IT delivers measurable results.

Tom Hawley – Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

With more than 40 years in IT leadership, Tom Hawley advises public sector clients across the Southern U.S. A former executive with deep expertise in infrastructure, applications, operations, vendor management, and business continuity, Hawley brings a well-rounded understanding of IT governance and regulatory needs.

What to Expect at IGNITE 2025 in Michigan

The sessions at the Michigan IGNITE 2025 event will cover a wide range of leadership and technology topics, including:



Insights on how to transform IT departments to match the pace of technological change

An in-depth look at Exponential IT readiness and the journey to adoption

Strategies to harness AI for innovation, productivity, and risk mitigation

Research-backed approaches to aligning IT strategy with evolving business priorities

Expert-led sessions on improving IT capabilities across cybersecurity, governance, and architecture A peer-driven member panel on challenges and lessons learned in modern IT leadership

To view the agenda and for more details about each IGNITE event, please visit Info-Tech's Events page .

Press Access

In addition to IT leaders from a variety of regional organizations, area media outlets are also invited to IGNITE 2025 to explore key technology trends and gain expert commentary on the issues shaping today's IT landscape. Media professionals looking to attend can apply for press access by contacting [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group