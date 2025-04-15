Upwork To Report First Quarter Financial Results On May 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at for approximately one year.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork's trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork's platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

Investor Relations Contact:

Samuel Meehan

Vice President of Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Rachel Durfee

Vice President of Communications

...