Upwork To Report First Quarter Financial Results On May 5, 2025
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com .
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at for approximately one year.
About Upwork
Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork's trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork's platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .
Investor Relations Contact:
Samuel Meehan
Vice President of Investor Relations
Media Contact:
Rachel Durfee
Vice President of Communications
Legal Disclaimer:
